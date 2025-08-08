EVERY year, during the UPU system’s kemaskini period, those of us in civil society and NGOs serving OKUs brace ourselves for the flood of panicked pleas from disabled students desperate to pursue higher education yet denied their rightful course choices because of arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions imposed on them. Despite repeated assurances from the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) that this issue was resolved, it continues to resurface, leaving students traumatised and their futures jeopardised.

This is not a new problem. As far back as the 1970s, disabled students have raised concerns about exclusionary practices in Malaysia’s education system. As understanding and recognition of disability has grown over the decades, our systems have unfortunately not caught up in terms of accessibility. In 2021, the UPU’s system was found to be automatically filtering course options for applicants who declared their OKU status, restricting them to “OKU-friendly” programmes regardless of merit. Disabled students who had done incredibly well academically were excluded from competitive courses of their choice like engineering and sciences solely due to their disability status. Since then, efforts were made via various stakeholders, activists, and policy advocates which led to KPT acknowledging this violated Malaysia’s obligations under the UNCRPD and agreeing to remove the tagging.

By 2022 and 2023, KPT publicly stated that the filtering mechanism had been fixed. Yet in August 2025, we again see multiple reports surfacing. In one of the recent cases this year, one student reached out to an autistic advocate: he explained that despite scoring a perfect 4.00 in PSPM (Peperiksaan Semester Program Matrikulasi), eight of his preferred courses, including Civil Engineering, vanished from his UPU account simply after entering his OKU status. Another student who also met all the requirements for a mathematics programme described being inexplicably blocked and redirected to unrelated courses. These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a recurring pattern where disabled students with proven merit are stripped of their choices upon disclosure of disability status.

We’ve even sighted the responses they receive. Automated and scripted system messages that reveal poor understanding of what support an autistic student needs. In one reply from the BKPA unit (Bahagian Kemasukan Pelajar Antara), the only response given was: “Setelah membuat semakan, pihak BKPA mendapati bahawa calon adalah pemegang kad OKU bagi kategori Pembelajaran-Autisme.” No further justification was provided. The system merely acknowledged the student’s disability status and then ceased engagement. In another case, a student stated: “Setelah menyemak fasa 3 permohonan UPU, data tersebut telah hilang. Saya telah melepasi syarat am dan syarat khas bidang yang telah dimohon.” These examples are more than bureaucratic mishaps as they reflect a system that quietly denies deserving students their future.

We urge the following steps to be taken:

A clear explanation from KPT on why filtering persists, supported by system documentation and transparency in decision-making.

A review of disability-based filtering in UPU and the reinstatement of course options for affected applicants, with recognition that OKU students are not a homogenous group and have differing accessibility needs that require flexible, human-centred approaches.

An audit of admissions data from 2020 to 2025 and publication of findings on the treatment of OKU applicants.

The removal of exclusionary disability clauses from course requirements across all public universities.

Creation of a fair complaint and appeal mechanism that protects applicants from penalties.

Meaningful engagement with OKU-led organisations and lived experience experts in shaping education policy reforms, ensuring future education policies reflect the diverse realities and accessibility needs across different disability groups.

We do note that this matter has now been raised through official platforms and that the relevant departments and ministries have taken swift steps to remedy the problem. Nevertheless, we urge further decisive and transparent action to address the root of this issue, ensuring that such systemic barriers are permanently removed and do not recur.

Education is supposed to be limitless. It is meant to open doors, to create opportunities, to help us reach the sky. But the way this system operates, it feels as though that sky is only reserved for a select few and disabled students are told to stay grounded, to settle for less.

And these are just the cases that have reached us, the ones who found their way to community representatives and spoke up. What about those who quietly accept these limits, believing this is their only chance to study? What about those who choose silence because it’s either accepting restricted options or losing the chance at education altogether?

This ongoing discrimination particularly harms autistic students, those with learning disabilities, and sensory disabilities, whose access needs differ from accessible physical infrastructure but could be met by supportive academic environments. Denying them entry to courses like mathematics, computer science, or statistics is unjustifiable and rooted in long-established prejudice rather than policy.

We would like to reiterate, Malaysia ratified the UNCRPD in 2010, committing to equal access to education. Yet, year after year, OKU students face structural exclusion masked as “system limitations.” This is also disproportionately affecting learners with disabilities. Above all, education is so vital to everyone. Why are we doing this to people with disabilities? Why are we restricting their choices and making them feel like their dreams and opportunities don’t matter? At a time when this country desperately needs more youth contributing their skills and knowledge towards nation building, why are we shutting out those who are ready to give back? We ask why we don’t see more disabled leaders, but how can we, when we keep excluding them from the very start?

For most Malaysians, public universities are their beacon of hope. They are the places where the Rakyat place their trust, believing education can open doors to a better quality of life. Disabled students hold those same hopes to sit side by side with their peers, not as charity cases or exceptions, but as equals with the same hope and dreams. Yet we continually make it harder for them, compounded obstacles and extra costs by narrowing their choices and shutting them out of paths they deserve. Not everyone has the means to turn to private universities.

Have we really stopped to look at what that means? To feel what it’s like to be told your ambition is not valid because of who you are? If we speak of Malaysia Madani, shouldn’t this be where we start by asking how we treat those who most need our solidarity, and whether we are truly willing to open the doors we keep promising will be open to all?

And this comes at a time when Malaysia is chairing ASEAN, proudly speaking of inclusion and regional progress. Yet here we are, with our own education system quietly closing its doors on disabled students. How do we claim to lead an ‘inclusive ASEAN’ when our own policies fail those at home? Are we truly making the changes we declare on international stages, or are we content with slogans while systemic barriers remain? If we are serious about being inclusive, it must begin here, in our own institutions, in the way we treat our own Rakyat.

Education is supposed to open doors, not close them. Yet here we are, watching those doors shut for some of the very students who most need them. These are just the cases that reached us, but we know there are many more who stay silent, accepting limits because they feel they have no choice. We cannot build a truly inclusive Malaysia or an inclusive ASEAN if our own systems continue to exclude. This is not only a policy failure, it is a moral one.

We, the undersigned, call on the Ministry of Higher Education, public universities, and all responsible authorities to act now. And above all, honour the promise of education as a right for all.

We need to echo Malala Yousafzai’s words, “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world,“ reinforcing the transformative power of education for all. The disabled community needs this more than ever to nurture stronger leaders and shape our shared future. Let our OKU students be free to chase their dreams.

Signatories

Beatrice Leong, Autistic Gender-Disability Activist, Independent Documentary Filmmaker.

Dato’ Dr Amar-Singh HSS, Consultant Paediatrician, Child-Disability Activist.

Ng Lai Thin, Inclusive Educator, Disability-inclusion advocate, Book Author of Small Steps, Big Changes for Preschool Inclusion

Yuenwah San, OKU rights-ageing-gender intersectionality advocate

Anit Kaur Randhawa, Parent Advocate, Advocate & Solicitor

The OKU Rights Matter Project

Mr. Ngau Kao Pin, Chartered Accountant, Father of a level 2 autistic boy

Dr Shyielathy Arumugam, Parent Advocate

Tina Yap Li Yan, Social Worker

Assoc Prof Dr Ezura Madiana Md Monoto, Family Medicine Consultant UKM, mother to 2 children with special needs

Aziph Mustapha, Head of Culture and Engagement, and father to a 17-year-old who’s neurodivergent, curious, and wonderfully wired in his own way.

Rafidah Rafizah Ahmad, Disability Activist, Founder & President-Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsi Serebrum (GAPS), Mother of a young adult with Cerebral Palsy.

Melanie Oh, Executive Director, Mother of a child born with Down Syndrome.

Dr Wong Tze Peng, Speech-language therapist, University faculty member in Special and Inclusive Education

Yap Sook Yee, Disability Activist and mother of a child with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Ch’ng B’ao Zhong, Autistic Adult, Licensed and Registered Counsellor

Lee Sook Foong, Operations Director, Kiwanis Down Syndrome Foundation National Centre

Srividhya Ganapathy, co-chairperson CRIB Foundation, Child-Disability Activist, Adult with ADHD

Persatuan Kebajikan Sokongan Keluarga Selangor & KL (Family Frontiers)

Dr Ching Bih Hwa, Developmental Paediatrician, Regency Specialist Hospital

Khoo E-May, Late Diagnosed Autistic Adult, Disabled, HRDC Accredited Trainer, Self-Advocate

Bathmavathi Krishnan, wheelchair-using student University of Malaya 1976-1978; Senator at Parliament Upper House 2013-2016,2016-2019.

Ser Kwee Mui, mother of a young adult with adhd and autistic

Dr. Lee Hwee Ming, Rehabilitation Physician, and Father to an Autistic Child

Dr. Kuria Dip Silas, Mother to an Autistic Child

Desiree Kaur, Parent Advocate, Project Haans Founder and Kita Family podcaster

Nik Nadia Nik Mohd Yusoff, Parent advocate, Moderator of Autisme Malaysia Facebook and Kita Family podcaster.

Faizura Nazri, Mother to an Autistic Child

Joyce Teoh Lay Bee, Parent advocate, Persatuan Alumni Kiwanis Down Syndrome Foundation Kuala Lumpur dan Selangor (Alumni KDSF)

Persatuan Kesedaran Komuniti Selangor (EMPOWER)

SIUMAN Collective

Hasbeemasputra Abu Bakar, Disabled Disability Advocate

Tay Chia Yi, Speech-language Therapist

Dr Siti Sarah Aishah Suhaidi, Mother of autistic child and Paediatrician

Dr Balkis Nachiah, Medical officer UD14 and parent of autistic children

Datin Soheir Khatib, parent

Alvin Teoh, Parent Advocate

Tracey Tan, Parent

Aaron Lim Hong Rong, member of Dewan Muda Johor (Jawatankuasa Pendidikan dan Penerangan)

Nadiah Hanim Abdul Latif, child rights advocate

Teong Chia Ying, Occupational Therapist

Teo Chai Hoon, parent

Goo Tzy Yeen, Speech and Language Therapist

Tok Swei Ing, Parent

Koh Lee Kiaw, Parent

Intan Nahariah Bt Yaacob, Parent and Advocate for Neurodiversity at Work

Sherrene Teh, Registered Music Therapist

Allida MS, Rare Disease Advocate

Senator (Retired) Datuk (Dr) Ras Adiba Radzi, President Persatuan OKU Sentral & Persatuan Para Menembak Malaysia.

Leonard Ng, Spouse & SPELL user

Kwan Wei Yen, Parent

Sah Henn Wei, Parent

Dunstan Lim, Chairperson & Advocate, Sarawak OKU Skills Development Association (SOSDA)

Izyan Nadiah Md Noh, Disability-inclusion advocate, Mother of a rare disease child

Raizil Emeli Juzilman, Parent of Autistic Son

Ayu Syahira Binti Zaili, Parent

Dr. Fahmi bin Hassan, Pharmacist

Jeremiah Liew Yong Sin, Lecturer and Registered Counselor

Mohamad Nur Firdaus Zulkifli, Medical Student

Naziaty Mohd Yaacob, Ph.D., Director, Xiron ES & Person with multiple disabilities

Miza Marsya Roslan, individual with Rare Disease & Rare Disease Advocate

Ili Akmal binti Mohd Razif, individual with ADHD, asperger and mild autistic.

Izzat binti Zaid, registered clinical psychologist

Mohd Khairudin Rohani, Chemist

Darshan Singh, Parent

Surendra Ananth, Advocate & Solicitor

Ahmad Razif Abdul Wahab, Parent to autistic children

Nurulhuda binti Mohd Zaki, ADHD and Registered Psychologist, Founder of Shine and Hope Therapy

Nur Adilah binti Md Nasser, registered Clinical Psychologist

Toh Ting Jii, PhD student with AuDHD, mother to 3 boys with ADHD and Autism

Ivy Josiah, Activist

Nazril Aizudin bin Nasser Ansari, Autistic student, one of the victims affected by the discriminatory filtering.

Dr Goh Xin Yi, Dentist and clinical hypnotherapist

Siti Norziyana, President, Persatuan Dyslexia Malaysia

Mohammad Aiman bin Amri, Registered Clinical Psychologist

Lim Yee Hong, Level 1 ASD Student & Advocate.

Zatur-Rawihah Ismail,Parent

Alicia Chui, Level 1 ASD & Advocate

SIS Forum (Malaysia)

Law Phoy San, Parent

Nur Hana Liyana binti Yusli, ADHD, Level 1 ASD, Autistic Advocate

Tan Shi Yee, Level 1 ASD, Advocate, Accounting Lecturer, Neuroinclusive trainer, PhD candidate, student of Master of Arts in Psychology.

Nur ‘Alyaa’ Basyirah Binti Nor Israj, Autistic and Diploma in Science student, UiTM Tapah

Koh Wee Sun，Chairman of Persatuan Penyayang Kanak Kanak Istimewa Johor Bahru

Chiau Boon Wei, Parent

Chong Chia Wen, Parent

Yeoh Ming Hwan, ADHD Adult with OKU card, Art College Lecturer.

Emelyn Lee, Level 1 AS

Fairus Farihah Binti Mohd Remly , Former Volunteer for Persatuan Mahasiswa Istimewa Universiti Malaya (PERMIUM) , Disability inclusion advocate.

Jack Leong, level 1 ASD

Nick Ng, level 1 ASD

Emma, Former Volunteer for Persatuan Mahasiswa Istimewa Universiti Malaya (PERMIUM), Disability inclusion advocate.

Abdul Adieka Amirul, MDD & Type 1 ASD. Autistic Self-Advocate.

Gracious Yoong Chen Xin, ADHD and Level 1 ASD adult, self-advocate, student of Master of Arts (Visual Arts) in Universiti Malaya

Ooi Ivan, ADHD+ Level 1 ASD, secondary school teacher

Dr Ali Azman, Consultant Paediatrician and parent advocate, Green Apple Hippotherapy

Meera Samanther, Parent Advocate, Women’s Rights Activist

Vince Leong, A mentally ill person. Digital Marketing Analyst

Jacintha Roland, Parent

Moses Choo, Blind advocate for OKU rights, and former Member (2016-2021), National Council under the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2008

Irene Wong, mother of twins with ASD level 1, Quality Assurance Team Lead, Integrated DNA Technologies PTE Ltd

Stephanie De Souza, Speech Language Therapist

Wo Su Woan, lecturer

Deaf Advocacy and Wellbeing National Organisation (DAWN)

Ahmad Fawaz, Adult with ASD

Dr Cheah Boon Eu, Medical Officer & Neurodivergent Individual

Muhammad Salim bin Harmanain, Advocate & Solicitor with Cerebral Palsy, Disability Advocate

DR MASTURA MAHAMED, Academician, media trainer, disability Inclusion advocate and person with cerebral palsy

Alyson Su Ying Yeng, Parent of Autistic Child

Haryati Mohd Nordin, Parent of Autistic Child

Wan Maryam Binti Wan Zulkipli, adult with ADHD and ASD mild to moderate

Christine Lee, Wheelchair User & 126Disability Advocate.

Sam Wong, Wheelchair User & Disability Advocate.

Lim Tien Hong (PhD), Blind advocate for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Nur Zahra Rihana binti Azam, Matriculation student

Fatimah Az-Zahraa binti Amir Farid, Occupational Therapist

Low Wei Lun, Adult with Autism

Haji Mohd Zaini Mat Abas, Co-Founder, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Pondok OKU

Dr Nazean Jomhari, Researcher & Lecturer Universiti Malaya, Co-Founder Yayasan FAQEH

Rohaniza Jamili, Parents of a neurodivergent child.

Derrick Tan Jia Xin, Level 1 ASD

Lee Khiam Jin (PhD), Vice President, Minds Association of Penang, parent

Loh Cheng Kooi, activist

Mariam Lim, activist

Ivy Tan Jia Bao, Board-Certified Music Therapist, Founder of Life Tunes Music

Dr Aida Abdul Aziz, Consultant Radiologist, Gleneagles Hospital Johor and mother of autistic son

Chai Tze Ru, trainee clinical psychologist

Engku Mohd Hairulnizam bin Tuan Ahmad, Chairman, Persatuan Autisme Terengganu (PAUT)

Hasbe Zuraini binti Abu Bakar, Committee, Persatuan Autisme Terengganu (PAUT)

Nurulhuda Bt Mohammed, mother of a magnificent asperger hfa son.

Tee Sook Sing, Secretary of Persatuan Penyayang kanak-kanak Istimewa JB, mother of 2 children

Chu Maw Nian, father of vision impaired OKU

Dawn Tan, Parent.

Qistina Ellysha Binti Rashid, trainee clinical psychologist

Cheng Miao Shan, trainee clinical psychologist

Karen Kee, mother to a son with ASD Level 1

Norsuriani Che Musa, mom of cp boy,

Samuel Kai Mun Chew (PhD), Interpreter (BIM, ASL and IS -- spoken English, Malay and Mandarin)

Nurul Izzah Abdul Aziz, mom of cp boy

Muhammad Khairul Musa, NGO

Vasanthi Govindan, Guardian of Autism teenager

Tau Fong Kian, Mother of autistic son

See Seow Chu, Computing Analyst and part-time teacher

Nadia Mohd Ismail, mother to an ASD Level 1 daughter

Noor Hafizar Hashim,mother of CP boy

Dr. Adli Azam, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital Johor, Father of autistic son

Malicca Ratne, President, Soroptimist International Pearl of the Orient

Dr. Nadirah Babji, Medical Doctor and public health/gender researcher.

Wang Shu Xiang, Physiotherapy, NGO

David Ananth, Charter President of Rotary Club Klang Central

Fatimah Insyirah Binti Ahmad Kamal Peong, teacher at an autism centre.

Rev. Ong Bee Leng, Chairperson of Pertubuhan Kebajikan OKU Beacon and Parent Advocate

Teh Guih Poo, mother of autistic son

Esther Ng Zi En, Trainee Clinical Psychologist

Dr Wong Woan Yiing, Paediatrician

Loke Pui Kuan, mother of ASD child

Manjula Aryaduray, Secretary-Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsi Serebrum (GAPS), Mother of a teenager with Cerebral Palsy

Saravanan Selanduray, Audiologist

Kashmira Thiagarajan, Trainee Clinical Psychologist

Dr Izam Suziani Ismail, Autism Advocate & Care partner, SPELL Licensed User.

Ng Kok Ping, Father of ASD Child,

Dr Shobhana Sivandan, Radiologist UD15

Dr Sankari Ganesh, Child & Adolescent psychiatrist

Noraishah binti Ismail, concerned citizen

Dr Connie Teo Kai Ru, Paediatrician

Ivy Peik Luo Yin, Mother of 2 Boys with visually impaired

Chai Jing Yun, Autistic adult

Dr Ngim Chin Aik, Cardiologist

Dr Woon Teck Kim, paediatricism

Kok Huey Huey, mother of 2 ASD kids.

Moong Lee Peng, mother of a child with Krabbe

Arwinderjit Singh, Dad of twins

Gan Jun Qi, parent to autistic child, Entrepreneur.

Nur Athirah Mohd - Mother of CP girl and Sister at Peads ICU HM

Karina Yong Ker-Ai, Senior Policy Researcher, and Public health Advocate

Ooi Choon Ee, Adult with ADHD, Gym Owner

Nurhidayatul Diana binti Ahmad Zaidi, Adult with ADHD

Sam Loh

Dhania Sorfina Binti Md Zaki Fadzil, ADHD, OKU, Paediatric Occupational Therapist, Founder of At Peace Therapeutic Space

Fahda Nur Ahmad Kamar, Member of the Board of Advisors, Anak Istimewa Selangor (ANIS)

Madeleine Chang Huijia, Trainee Clinical Psychologist

Azhanni bt Che Mo’in, mother to an autistic child.

Syuhanaz Saharudin, stepmother to an autistic + ADD teenager

Dr Michelle Chan, parent of a child with ASD

Syafiqah Saharudin, Speech Language Therapist

Dr Louis Siao, Dentist

Dr Wong Leh Chen, Medical Officer

Siti Athirah Saharudin, IT Officer

Erni Fadzila Saharudin, Housewife

CHAN KAM FONG, Teacher( PPKI) mother of a DS

Mohd Hazree bin Zakaria, parent of an ASD child.

Nor Hazairianty binti Abdul Razak, parent of an ASD kid.

Mohd Mahanif Mamat, parent of an ASD child

Laura Kho Sui San, Mind Brew, Mental Health Association of Sarawak

Nur Nadhirah Aqmar Binti Izzar, Adult Asperger’s

Hamidah Ismail, parents advocate

Dr Choy Sook Kuen, Parent advocate, Founder Intervention Centre & Kita Family Podcaster

Samudiswary Goby, Parent of CP child

Ramanitharan Annamalay, Parent of CP child

Lim Seh Cheen, parent

Chua Hsiao Shang, Parent of an ASD child.

Nor Syazwani Binti Aziz, Parent of a Specific Learning Disorder child

Muhammad Hanifah B Mohd Halit, Parent of ASD son

Nurfazila Yanti binti Mohd Fawzi, parent of CP child

Melanie Cheong Suet Mei, Proud Parent of ASD teen

Kevin Lim Li, Advocate

Sandhya N. Sathesh, sister of adult ASD sibling

Preetha Pillai, mother of ASD son

Ong Yai Peng mother of ASD son

Teo Hwee Joo, mother of ASD & ADHD son

Sia Jia Lin, mother of ASD child

Chia Wei How, father of ASD child