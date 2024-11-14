Personal journey through homelessness

SERVING at a soup kitchen – Nanak Soup Kitchen, an initiative by Sikhs – in the heart of Kuala Lumpur has been one of the most enriching and humbling experiences of my life.

Every week, we feed the homeless at night, and through this simple act, I have come face-to-face with a reality many of us overlook: the daily struggles of those who have nowhere to call home.

I have seen them resting or sleeping on hard cardboard in narrow, unsheltered spaces along the pavements of shoplots. Their faces light up when we arrive, and they thank us profusely for the food.

For them, nothing is certain – not even their next meal. It dawned on me how blessed I am to enjoy warm meals daily and sleep under a comfortable roof. Most of us take these basic necessities for granted, but for the homeless, these are life’s luxuries.

The struggle is relentless. Without a permanent address, they do not possess the legitimacy that so many of us never even think about. They have no control over rain, scorching heat or constant noise from traffic.

Hygiene is an ongoing battle, and many simply survive, taking one day at a time, with no certainty about the next.

One memorable encounter was with a middle-aged homeless Indian lady at Jalan Melayu (near the Masjid Jamek LRT station). She spoke fluent English, was articulate and could easily be employed as a maid, a babysitter or in a restaurant helping with foreign tourists. Yet, despite her skills, she remains homeless. Why? This left me wondering – what unseen barriers are keeping her and many like her from gainful employment and stability?

It is easy to fall into the trap of judging the homeless. Many people see them lying around, sleeping through the day, and think they are lazy and good for nothing.

Some litter the streets with discarded food packets, giving the impression that they do not care about civic responsibility. However, the reality is far more complex. Without access to basic facilities like water, electricity and hygiene, how can we expect them to live with the dignity and decorum that society demands?

Some struggle with addiction or appear disengaged, but we need to ask ourselves - what drove them there? Is it fair to judge someone who spends their days just trying to survive the harshness of life on the streets?

I have also noticed a shift in attitudes when giving money to the homeless. At times, when you give them RM10, they are grateful, but should you offer RM5 or even RM1, you may get a cold stare instead of a thank you. This reaction makes you wonder whether your acts of kindness are truly helping or if they are fostering a sense of entitlement.

A well-intentioned idea is to pay forward at restaurants so the homeless can have their meals there. However, there is a dilemma – would restaurant owners welcome a homeless person in tattered clothes, smelling of the streets? Would their presence deter other customers? These are practical questions that complicate even the best intentions.

It is time we stop viewing the homeless through the lens of judgement and start seeing them as human beings who need help, understanding and compassion. They live in a world most of us will never experience. For them, surviving each day is a victory in itself.

Coming from a humble background at Kampung Air Leleh in Malacca, my experience on the streets of Kuala Lumpur has shown me that while we can offer temporary relief, real change will only come when we address the root causes of homelessness and help restore their dignity.

Pola Singh

Volunteer

Nanak Soup Kitchen