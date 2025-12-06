AS a coastal nation, Malaysia relies significantly on its marine ecosystems to support millions of livelihoods, ensure food security and drive economic growth.

The maritime zones that stretch from the Straits of Malacca to the South China Sea are biodiversity hot spots and economic engines, generating billions annually through fisheries, shipping, marine tourism and oil and gas.

However, pressing issues like as overfishing, marine pollution, degradation of habitat and climate change are posing a major strain on these ecosystems. Addressing these intricate, interrelated issues requires not only effective legislation but also constructive coordination and innovation.

This year’s World Ocean Day themed “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us”, resonates profoundly for Malaysia in its efforts to preserve the ocean.

To meet current challenges, national policy and innovative technology must be integrated, not operate in silos.

The “policy and technology nexus” refers to aligning governance with innovation – a strategic necessity for achieving sustainable ocean management.

Malaysia urgently needs to implement this approach, given the nation’s deep connection between the sea and its identity, trade and commerce, and environment.

Malaysia has already established comprehensive ocean sustainability policies into its national agenda. Policies such as the National Policy on Biological Diversity and 12th Malaysia Plan provide legal and strategic frameworks for expanding marine protected areas, promoting sustainable fisheries and reducing marine pollution.

Yet policy alone is insufficient. A comprehensive National Ocean Policy (NOP) framework is crucial for inclusive and cohesive ocean governance.

The NOP is not merely a document; it represents a commitment to preserving our vital resources. It establishes a future in which Malaysia’s oceans remain abundant, resilient and sustainable for generations to come.

To make these policies effective, real-time data and advanced technologies are essential. Technology will enhance enforcement, ensure transparency and support evidence-based decision-making – all critical for fostering responsible marine practices.

Without technological support, even the best-designed policies may fall short. Malaysia’s future depends on fortifying the synergy between policy and technology as meaningful progress happens at their intersection.

In addition, ensuring the resilience of our seas necessitates inter-agency collaboration, investment in research and development as well as public and private partnerships. Integrating these elements can position Malaysia as a regional leader in sustainable ocean governance.

Ultimately, we cannot sustain what we do not strive to protect and we cannot protect what we do not invest in. Policies provide a framework for action while technology offers the tools to execute it. The convergence of both will form the foundation for a truly sustainable ocean future.

Dr Izyan Munirah Mohd Zaideen is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Maritime Studies, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com