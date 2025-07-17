Port Dickson police destroy RM1 mln in seized items

PORT DICKSON: The Port Dickson District Police Headquarters destroyed seized items worth nearly RM1 million, including bitcoin mining machines, illegal cigarettes, alcohol, gambling equipment, and electrical appliances.

The disposal followed the completion of 194 investigation papers from 2020 to July 2025.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said the bitcoin mining machines were dismantled manually, while the contraband cigarettes were incinerated in a combustion chamber.

The disposal was conducted at the IPD compound under the supervision of Pandamaran Jaya Motor, Port Klang, a company appointed by the Housing and Local Government Ministry to manage solid waste disposal under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007.

Maslan emphasized that the process reflects the police’s commitment to transparency and public trust.

“The disposal ensures no compromise in handling case items,“ he told reporters.

The initiative highlights strict adherence to legal procedures in disposing of seized assets, preventing misuse or resale of confiscated goods. - Bernama