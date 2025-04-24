Rekindling the power of the printed word

IN an age where attention spans flicker and digital screens dominate, there remains a quiet, enduring magic in the printed word – the crisp turn of a page, the whisper of paper and the rich scent of ink.

On World Book Day, observed annually on April 23, Malaysians are reminded that books are not merely objects; they are companions, teachers and doorways into different times, cultures and dimensions.

This global celebration invites us to pause, unplug and return to the joy of reading – a joy especially crucial for the younger generation growing up in the era of touchscreens and TikToks.

Reading builds more than vocabulary; it nurtures empathy, imagination and independent

thought. Whether it is a graphic novel, a science book or a retelling of local folklore, each page turned adds a brick to the foundation of a curious, well-rounded mind.

In Malaysia, the importance of reading runs even deeper. The very

first word revealed in the Qur’an was “Read”. This divine command – “Read in the name of your Lord who created” (Surah Al-‘Alaq, 96:1) – reminds us that the pursuit of knowledge is a sacred act, blessed by faith and encouraged

by culture.

Every time a child picks up a book or a student dives into research, they are continuing a spiritual and intellectual tradition rooted in reverence.

And perhaps there is no better place to honour that sacred act than the National Library of Malaysia. Nestled in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the library is not just a building – it is a living narrative, one that intertwines culture, architecture and national identity.

Designed by the late Datuk Dr Ikmal Hisham Albakri, the library’s iconic roof mimics the tengkolok, a traditional Malay headgear once worn by warriors and royalty. In this powerful gesture, knowledge is visually tied to leadership and intellect to heritage.

Step inside and you will find more than rows of books. You will discover interactive archives, quiet reading zones, storytelling corners and exhibitions that showcase rare Malay manuscripts. It is a place where students can trace their roots and imagine their futures – often in the same visit.

World Book Day is celebrated here, not with hushed reverence, but with vibrancy and fun. Each year, the library bursts to life with storytelling sessions by local authors, cosplay contests, creative writing workshops, book-themed quizzes and even art projects where children imagine and draw their dream library.

Nationwide, schools join the movement with book donation drives, reading challenges and social media campaigns like #MyBookMyWorld, where students share their favourite reads and why they matter.

At the heart of it all is the vision of Ikmal, who once believed that buildings could be storytellers. In designing the National Library, he gave Malaysia more than just a place to read – he gave the nation a symbol of curiosity, intellect and continuity.

Every visitor, whether a child hearing their first fairy tale or a researcher poring over manuscripts, becomes part of that ongoing story.

Let us make World Book Day more than a date on the calendar. Let us turn it into a personal ritual and a national movement. Visit the library. Borrow a book. Share a story. Write your own. Because in the end, every great adventure begins with a reader, and that reader could be you.

Dr Zuraini Md Ali is an associate professor at the Building Surveying Department, Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya. Datin Dr Nor Hayati Hussain is an assistant professor at the School of Architecture, Faculty of Built Environment, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology and an active member of Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com