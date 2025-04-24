MOH steps up enforcement of vape products under Act 852

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) is intensifying enforcement and regulation of electronic cigarettes and vape products through the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said enforcement under the Act aims to protect minors from getting involved in the use of e-cigarettes or vape.

“I emphasise that smoking and vape products are strictly regulated under Act 852 for the sake of public health,” he told reporters after launching the 2024 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS): Nutrition, here today.

Dr Dzulkefly said he is open to reviewing laws related to smoking and vaping if necessary or supported by evidence.

“Laws are never static - they are living, dynamic, and always responsive,” he said.

Act 852, which came into effect on Oct 1, 2024, was introduced to strengthen control over the sale, advertising, and promotion of all smoking products, including e-cigarettes and vape, in Malaysia.

It specifically targets individuals under the age of 18, who are prohibited from selling, purchasing, or using any type of smoking product by any means.

Commenting on the Penang Consumers Association (CAP)’s call for MOH to ban vapes, Dr Dzulkefly said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of state governments and local authorities (PBT).

On Tuesday, CAP again urged the ministry to impose a full ban on the sale of vape and e-cigarettes, citing growing social issues among students.

The call followed an incident on Monday involving a Form Three student at a school on the outskirts of Kangar, who was rushed to Hospital Tuanku Fauziah, Perlis, after allegedly suffering a seizure caused by vaping.