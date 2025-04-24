KUALA LUMPUR: More than 500 outpatients have received treatment at the Malaysian Field Hospital (HMM), operated by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in Myanmar’s Sagaing district, following the powerful earthquake that struck that country on March 28.

Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar said the hospital is expected to operate for one month, though the period may be extended if necessary.

“There was a slight delay in the field hospital’s departure due to pending diplomatic clearance, but we eventually received the green light, and all personnel have been safely deployed,” he said.

“We are sending this HMM as part of the government’s commitment to assist our ASEAN neighbours, especially as Malaysia chairs ASEAN this year,” he told reporters during the ATM Aidilfitri gathering at Wisma Perwira ATM, here today.

Meanwhile, ATM Health Services director-general Lieutenant General Datuk Dr Zulkeffeli Mat Jusoh said the HMM operation, now in its third day, is progressing smoothly with strong support from the Myanmar authorities.

He added that so far, the HMM has successfully performed 13 surgeries, including orthopaedic procedures for earthquake victims who suffered broken bones as a result of the disaster.

“Apart from the experts we sent, the Myanmar authorities have also contributed by providing medical experts, including gynaecologists, as well as nine translators, which I believe is a very important support,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah, the morale of our officers and personnel is very high, despite being informed that the hot weather could reach 40 degrees Celsius,” he added.

On April 18, Malaysia dispatched an ATM medical team to Myanmar to carry out Operation Starlight III, a post-disaster humanitarian aid initiative.

Today’s Aidilfitri gathering was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Also present were Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Royal Malaysian Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain and Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.