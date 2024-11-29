Saving Malayan tigers from roadkill incidents

THE Malayan tiger, our national icon and a symbol of bravery, is teetering on the brink of extinction. With fewer than 150 individuals left in the wild, every loss is a devastating blow to Malaysia’s biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Recent incidents in the Belum-Temengor forest complex lay bare a heartbreaking reality: human lives lost to tiger encounters, and tigers killed by vehicles on the Gerik-Jeli Highway. These tragedies are preventable, yet they persist.

The Gerik-Jeli Highway, cutting through the Royal Belum State Park and Temengor forest reserve, is an economic lifeline. Yet, for our Malayan tigers, it has become a death trap.

For tigers, shrinking habitats and dwindling prey – worsened by the African Swine Fever – have forced them to roam further into human-dominated areas. This increases their risk of crossing busy highways, where fatal collisions are common.

Since 2023, six tigers have died in roadkill incidents, with two tragic incidents on the Gerik-Jeli Highway in the past two months. Each death serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for decisive action to protect our wildlife.

Encouraging progress, but more needed

The recent Third National Tiger Conservation Task Force meeting showed promising momentum in addressing the multiple threats faced by the Malayan

tiger, including roadkills and human-tiger conflicts.

WWF-Malaysia and Rimau commend the tiger range states (TRS) – Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan – for stepping up to make roads safer for tigers and other wildlife. However, bold and immediate action is crucial to prevent further losses.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad’s proposals, including warning systems and studies into wildlife crossings, are welcome steps forward. These efforts must be paired with

night-time speed restrictions, prey augmentation and public education to effectively mitigate the risks.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s call for ecological fiscal transfers to incentivise states to protect wildlife corridors reflects a growing commitment, but time is of

the essence – these ideas must quickly translate into on-the-ground action.

Solutions within reach

To prevent further tragedies, the following measures are clear and actionable:

Wildlife crossings: Construct safe passageways, such as overpasses and underpasses, designed specifically for wildlife to safely cross highways. These structures should be strategically placed in areas with high wildlife movement, identified through ecological studies and monitoring. Effective fencing should also guide animals toward these crossings, reducing the likelihood of roadkills.

Speed enforcement: Strictly reduce, regulate and monitor speeds in wildlife corridors, especially at night when most animals cross highways. Speed-monitoring systems, such as automated cameras and road sensors, can ensure compliance. Installing visible warning signage and speed bumps in critical

areas can further alert drivers to the presence of wildlife.

Prey augmentation: Address the scarcity of prey in tiger habitats by restoring populations of native prey species, such as deer and wild boar, through breeding and reintroduction programmes. This effort can help reduce tigers’ need to roam outside protected areas, lowering the risk of road encounters and human-wildlife conflict.

Public awareness: Educate road users and communities on the importance of protecting wildlife. Conduct awareness campaigns targeting road users and

local communities, emphasising the importance of wildlife conservation and safe driving practices in wildlife-rich areas.

Call to action

Saving the Malayan tiger is not just about conserving a species; it is about preserving the very fabric of our nation.

Protecting the Malayan tiger requires a collective action. WWF-Malaysia and Rimau together call on the government to urgently form a taskforce to address tiger roadkills.

Extending the collaboration exemplified by the National Wildlife Crime Unit on a global scale to include local road safety measures can significantly reduce tiger mortality along key highways like Gerik-Jeli. From wildlife crossings to education campaigns, every effort counts.

We commend the government for its renewed commitment to protecting the Malayan tiger, including the allocation of RM200 million for conservation and strengthened enforcement efforts with Perhilitan, the police and Interpol.

Let us build on the government’s commendable efforts by addressing the crisis of roadkill with urgency. Together – TRS, federal agencies, NGO and all Malaysians – we can ensure this iconic species continues to roam our forests for generations to come.

Sophia Lim

Executive Director and CEO

WWF-Malaysia

Lara Ariffin

President

Rimau