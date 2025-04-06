Shaping global urban futures

THE year 2025 marks a pivotal chapter in Malaysia’s aspiration to contribute meaningfully on the world stage.

While the nation assumes the Asean chairmanship, another equally significant

milestone has arrived: Malaysia’s new role as the president of the United Nations Habitat Assembly (UNHA).

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) was established in 1977 and elevated into a full programme by the UN General Assembly in 2001.

Tasked with coordinating human settlement efforts globally, UN-Habitat plays a critical role

in advancing the Sustainable Development

Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 11 – to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The presidency in UN-Habitat is done on a rotational basis across regions. The previous term was held by Mexico from the Latin America and Caribbean region (2019–2025). The Asia-Pacific was next in line to assume leadership for the 2025–2029 term. Malaysia is honoured to be elected to this role in a United Nations body supported by all 193 member states.

Why UNHA?

This vision was first seeded when I first led a delegation from the Housing and Local Government Ministry to attend the UNHA in 2023.

Malaysia has never assumed any prominent role in this UN body, yet we have so many efforts focused on sustainable development that can be showcased to the world.

Malaysia brings to the table not only deep commitment but also tangible outcomes in housing, urban renewal and sustainable infrastructure.

Our track record speaks for itself. Malaysia has achieved 43% of the Sustainable Development Goal indicators, far exceeding the global average of 17%. Our contributions span across affordable housing, urban renewal and sustainable waste management.

In line with Malaysia Madani, our approach is anchored in the belief that housing is a human right and that livable cities must serve all segments of society, especially the most vulnerable.

Affordable housing is one of the key agendas that we are championing at the UN-Habitat. Guided by the National Housing Policy 2018–2025, Malaysia has built a comprehensive and inclusive housing ecosystem that promotes home ownership and ensures affordability.

As of March, Malaysia has completed 179,769 affordable housing units, with 235,862 currently under construction and 76,729 in the planning pipeline – amounting to 98.4% of our target of 500,000 units.

In addressing legacy issues, the Housing and Local Government Ministry has established a special task force designated to resolve sick and abandoned housing projects.

As at April, we managed to revive and rescue 1,044 housing projects worth over RM100 billion in total gross development value, helping over 120,000 families to finally be able to live in their dream homes after years of waiting, many of which come from the lower and middle class.

Vision for urban renewal and legal reform

Urban renewal is another key pillar of Malaysia’s urban strategy that we wish to highlight during our tenure as the president of the UNHA.

With rapidly growing urban populations, ageing infrastructure and increasing land scarcity, Malaysia faces an urgent need to rejuvenate old, dilapidated or underutilised properties in its cities.

We must avoid “the tale of two cities” – where one part flourishes while the other languishes in poverty. Earlier this year, we conducted an expedition with MPs to inspect several dilapidated buildings firsthand.

What we witnessed was deeply concerning. Some housing areas were in alarming condition with mould infestations, damaged rooftops, broken lifts and other serious structural issues.

At the Housing and Local Government Ministry, we aim to table the Urban Renewal

Act this year.

Through the proposed act, we aim to streamline the urban renewal process to ensure that the rights of property owners are safeguarded while simultaneously improving the living environment and revitalising the local economy in deteriorating urban areas.

DBKL has identified 139 urban renewal sites in Kuala Lumpur, with an estimated Gross Development Value of RM355.3 billion.

The upcoming Urban Renewal Act will provide a robust legal framework to facilitate redevelopment, revitalisation and regeneration of urban spaces.

This legislation will not only support national development goals but also serve as a reference for other nations facing similar challenges in managing ageing infrastructure, land use and equitable urban growth.

On the other hand, we are also mulling the Building Managers Act to address the root cause of urban decay, which is the chronic issue of poor property and building management across the country, especially in low-cost buildings.

Currently, on average, each firm licensed for property management is responsible for managing 44 strata schemes or 4,898 strata units in Malaysia. This highlights a serious gap where there are insufficient licensed firms to effectively manage all existing strata schemes.

As such, we are taking a holistic approach to urban challenges. On one hand, we are establishing legal frameworks to facilitate urban redevelopment in ageing and dilapidated areas.

On the other, we are addressing one of the root causes of urban decay: poor building and property management. Malaysia also aims to lead global conversations on innovative waste management.

Rethinking solid waste management

The nation faces mounting solid waste generation due to population growth, urbanisation and lifestyle shifts.

Solid waste grew from 13.9 million tonnes in 2021 to 14.3 million tonnes in 2023, translating to 1.17 kg per person per day. This trajectory not only has a negative impact on the environment but also affects government finances due to the high cost of solid waste management.

For instance, in 2023 alone, we spent over RM2 billion for solid waste management, public cleaning and the operation of landfills and leachate treatment plants. Continuing to rely on landfills is no longer viable. Valuable land could be better used for housing, green spaces or economic development.

Recognising this, the ministry has achieved a historic milestone: the successful transformation of a 18.7-acre landfill into a vibrant public recreational park in Bandar Tenggara, Johor.

What was once a site of waste accumulation is now being repurposed into a space that enhances community well-being, promotes environmental stewardship and sets a precedent for sustainable land reclamation nationwide.

To advance our zero-waste vision, we have launched the National Circular Economy Council for Solid Waste and the Circular Economy Blueprint for Solid Waste (2025–2035).

The traditional linear economic model – take, make, use and dispose – is increasingly unsustainable. It relies heavily on the extraction of raw materials for production, only for most products to be discarded after a single use.

To that end, the circular economy offers a more sustainable and regenerative approach. It reimagines the product lifecycle as take, make, use and reuse – with an emphasis on designing out waste and keeping materials in use for as long as possible. We need to transition towards zero waste.

Leading the global urban future

With Malaysia being entrusted with the presidency of the UNHA, we are prepared to drive high-level dialogue and action on pressing global urban challenges. This includes facilitating international consensus on adequate housing, inclusive city planning, climate adaptation and financing for urban resilience.

We are also advancing the implementation of the New Urban Agenda through legal and policy reforms that aim to tackle poverty, socioeconomic inequality and informal settlements – many of which are increasingly concentrated in urban areas.

These efforts are embedded in our commitment to sustainable, inclusive development particularly through affordable housing, urban renewal and innovative waste management.

More than a diplomatic milestone, this presidency would be a reflection of Malaysia’s evolution as a responsible, forward-thinking global partner.

It would also offer a platform for us to elevate voices from the Asia-Pacific region and empower communities worldwide in their quest for livable, sustainable urban environments. This will strengthen Malaysia’s role in the global south.

Malaysia’s leadership will prioritise practical and collaborative solutions, informed by real-world experiences and delivered through multilateral partnerships with governments, civil society and the private sector, in line with the concept of the 4P principle: People-Public-Private Partnerships.

This is a call to lead with purpose, to build cities that are not just smarter but more inclusive – cities that care not only for infrastructure but for people. Cities that serve as engines of opportunity, dignity and hope.

Malaysia stands ready to lead and deliver.

Nga Kor Ming is the minister of Housing and Local Government.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com