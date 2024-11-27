Silent cries of forgotten souls

THEY wander the streets aimlessly, their ribs protruding from starvation, their eyes wide with fear. Some bear scars from cruel encounters while others carry the burden of abandonment – a fate they never chose.

In garbage dumps, their tails wag in desperation as they rummage for scraps, their only crime in being born into a world where they are invisible. These are Malaysia’s strays – our forgotten souls – and they are crying out for help.

The cruelty I have witnessed is not just the stories of others – it has played out right in front of my eyes. Atan was a beaten-up cat left for dead, his frail body barely clinging to life when I found him. With love and care he survived but his scars tell a story of unimaginable pain.

Then there was Bee Boo, a tiny kitten that fell out of a fast-moving vehicle on the Federal Highway. I can still recall the horror of that moment, rushing to her side as vehicles roared past. Miraculously she survived, but how many others like her are left to die unnoticed?

There were also three kittens – Mamat, Momot and Minah – sprawled helplessly on the cold concrete floor. No mother in sight, just an old box serving as their shelter. Their cries pierced my heart, and I knew I could not leave them behind. And Cik Itam, a little black kitten dumped in an industrial area in Shah Alam, her tiny frame lost amid the towering machinery, discarded like trash.

These stories are just a fraction of what rescuers like myself encounter every day. For every Atan, Bee Boo, Mamat, Momot, Minah or Cik Itam that is saved, countless others are left to suffer – their cries unheard and their lives unloved.

Recent incidents have unveiled the dark side of our society. Stray dogs have been shot mercilessly as if their lives are worthless. Cats tied with ropes and dragged as if they feel no pain. Each act is a heartbreaking testament to the cruelty we have normalised.

We have laws – the Animal Welfare Act 2015 – that should protect these animals. Yet, its weak enforcement renders it a paper tiger. The cruelty persists, unchecked, while the cries of these voiceless beings fade into silence.

For too long the responsibility of saving these animals has fallen on the shoulders of individual

rescuers – ordinary Malaysians with extraordinary hearts. They open their homes, wallets and lives to care for animals cast aside by society. But even their kindness comes with consequences.

Neighbours, unaware or uninterested in their struggles, lodge complaints when too many animals are sheltered in one home. Their noble intentions are met with criticism, not compassion.

Adopting rescue animals should be celebrated, yet in Malaysia, many look the other way. Instead, expensive breeds of cats and dogs are paraded as symbols of status and wealth while stray animals remain overlooked, their worth dismissed.

Animal welfare organisations in Malaysia are filled with passionate individuals dedicated to saving lives. However, limited resources and the scarcity of donations sometimes lead to challenges in collaboration as each group strives to sustain its vital efforts.

These dedicated organisations and individuals work tirelessly to advocate change, often facing significant hurdles in their mission due to the overwhelming demands and lack of societal support.

The solution is clear and proven: mass spaying and neutering. Controlling the stray population humanely is not just an option – it is a moral obligation.

Killing them or dumping them in garbage disposal areas is not the answer. It is an act of avoidance, a failure to address the root of the problem. Strays are not nuisances; they are living beings, each with a purpose on this earth.

Cats keep our rodent populations in check. Dogs protect, comfort and even save lives. Studies have shown how dogs assist in search-and-rescue missions, detect illnesses and provide emotional support to the vulnerable. Imagine a world without them – a world colder, lonelier and out of balance. Their existence is a testament to the intricate web of life on earth, one where every being plays a role.

Countries like Germany, where animal welfare is enshrined in the constitution, remind us of what it means to be a civilised nation. In 2002, Germany amended its basic law (Article 20a) to state: “The state, also in responsibility for future generations, protects the natural foundations of life and animals within the framework of the constitutional order by legislation and, in accordance with law and justice, by executive and judicial action.” This constitutional inclusion ensures that animal welfare is not just an afterthought but a fundamental responsibility.

Malaysia aspires to be a developed nation but development is more than skyscrapers and economic milestones. It is about the heart of its people, the compassion in its communities and the dignity it extends to all living beings. To shoot a stray is to shoot the very essence of our humanity. To drag a cat is to drag our moral compass through the mud.

We need a change – a radical shift in how we view and treat animals. Strengthen the enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act 2015. Educate our citizens

on the joy and responsibility of adopting rescues. Implement mass spaying and neutering programmes nationwide. Build a culture of empathy where no living being is left to suffer alone.

This is not just about animals; it is about us. How we treat the most vulnerable reflects who we are as a society. If we cannot protect those who depend on us the most, what hope is there for a future where we can truly call ourselves civilised?

It is time to listen to the silent cries of Malaysia’s forgotten souls. They do not have a voice but we do. Let us use it to demand change, foster compassion and build a Malaysia we can all be proud of – where no being is left behind.

