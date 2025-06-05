Solve stray dog issue with compassion, not cruelty

AS tensions over how to manage the stray dog population in Negeri Sembilan reach a boiling point, we urge all state assemblymen to adopt a humane and compassionate approach to address the growing number of these innocent animals, which have reportedly become increasingly unmanageable in certain areas.

More than 300 million dogs live on the streets across Asia, with most of them battling hunger, disease and the need for shelter.

In the most distressing cases, authorities resort to culling stray dogs or confining them

in overcrowded shelters with inadequate conditions. Such measures are inhumane, unethical and ultimately ineffective.

We celebrate the success of the Kingdom of Bhutan, a country that struggled for years with street dog-related issues, including incidents of dog bites and rabies.

In response, the government partnered with Humane Society International (HSI) to develop a humane, holistic and sustainable model for managing free-roaming dogs – one that prioritised animal welfare while promoting peaceful coexistence between dogs and people.

Together with HSI, a pilot programme was launched, laying the foundation for lasting change.

To date, over 153,000 dogs have been sterilised and vaccinated, resulting in nearly 100% coverage of the country’s street dog population.

After a successful 14-year partnership, the government of Bhutan now runs the programme independently. The programme was launched in one city and within four months, more than 2,800 dogs had been sterilised and vaccinated.

Meanwhile, HSI staff trained dozens of veterinarians, para-vets and volunteers. As the programme expanded to other regions across the country, with the support of over 11,000 volunteers, the National Dog Management and Rabies Control Programme became an overwhelming success.

Led by six community-engagement officers, who travelled across the country and assisted in developing public awareness and messaging, as well as establishing communication centres for referrals and services, Bhutan established a positive, compassionate model for street dog management that can be implemented worldwide.

Establishing a successful street dog-management programme requires six basic components:

An accurate data assessment of the size of the street dog population; Legislation, allocation of funds and the appointment of qualified animal care specialists to initiate and oversee the programme; Public education, communication and access to resources; Designing a comprehensive programme of locating, sterilising and vaccinating the street dog population; Setting and implementing standards for animal care and welfare; and ensuring sustainability with safe sanctuaries and a continuous monitoring process that includes public referrals and necessary re-adjustments.

There must also be a contingent plan for animal welfare. One possible solution is to designate public land in each state for a free-roaming dog sanctuary, managed by a team of animal care specialists with support from local volunteers.

This sanctuary could provide feeding and basic care for the dogs as well as a training and conditioning programme for those eligible to be adopted as family pets.

Taxpayers must speak up now. Rounding up and killing stray dogs is not a solution. It is crucial that we work together with NGOs to explore humane alternatives.

We can take inspiration from Bhutan’s model, where street dogs are spayed and neutered, then placed in sanctuaries under the care of animal welfare organisations, such as Furrykids Safehaven and other shelters.

Malaysians are a caring and compassionate people, always ready to open their hearts to those in need. As responsible stewards of our country – its environment, flora and fauna – we surely care enough to extend compassion to the most vulnerable lives among us, providing a humane solution to their welfare.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban