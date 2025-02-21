Spotting flawless myths in skincare advertisements

THE recent enforcement action by the Health Ministry against misleading cosmetic advertisements, particularly those promoting products as “edible”, has raised serious concerns about ethical marketing.

This alarming trend not only poses serious health risks to consumers but also underscores the urgent need for stricter regulatory oversight and consumer awareness.

Dangers of consuming cosmetic products

Cosmetic products are formulated for external use, designed to cleanse, beautify or alter the appearance of the skin, hair or nails. They are not intended to be ingested.

However, misleading marketing tactics that use terms like “edible cosmetics” have blurred the lines between beauty products and dietary supplements, putting consumers at risk.

Cosmetic formulations often contain chemicals, preservatives and active ingredients designed for topical application. While these ingredients are generally safe for the skin, they can be toxic if ingested. For example:

- Acid-laden skincare products formulated for exfoliation, brightening or acne treatment can be highly corrosive and toxic.

- Sunscreen active ingredients such as oxybenzone and avobenzone have raised

concerns over potential hormone disruption and cancer risks.

- Synthetic compounds, metal oxide and preservatives commonly found in cosmetics may lead to gastrointestinal distress, organ damage or long-term health complications.

Despite claims that some products contain “food-grade” ingredients, these formulations are not tested or approved for ingestion. Without toxicological studies and regulatory approval, they do not meet the same safety standards applied to food or dietary supplements.

The rise of social media has further fuelled misinformation, spreading deceptive advertising that misleads consumers and jeopardises public health.

Safeguarding public health

The Health Ministry and the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) have acted against misleading cosmetic marketing.

Under Malaysian regulations, cosmetic products are strictly intended for external use only. Any advertisement suggesting otherwise

is a direct violation of industry guidelines, specifically the Cosmetic Claims Guidelines and Guidelines for Cosmetic Advertisement under the Guidelines for Control of Cosmetic Products in Malaysia.

The NRPA’s recent decision to revoke the product notification of a company promoting misleading claims sends a clear message – unethical marketing practices will not be tolerated. This enforcement highlights the crucial role of regulatory bodies in ensuring that brands adhere to strict safety and labelling requirements.

Without proper enforcement, brands may exploit loopholes in advertising rules, putting public health at risk.

Identifying false cosmetic claims

While regulatory agencies play a crucial role in protecting consumers, awareness is equally important in tackling misleading cosmetic claims.

Firstly, consumers need to understand that the products labelled as cosmetics are meant

for external use only. Any claims suggesting ingestion should raise red flags immediately.

Additionally, reliable products will always have proper certifications from regulatory bodies or laboratories. In Malaysia, consumers can verify whether a pharmaceutical or cosmetic product is registered or notified under NPRA’s QUEST system. This ensures the product complies with local regulations.

Products that claim to enhance skin health through ingestion should be categorised as dietary supplements, not cosmetics, and regulated separately by the Health Ministry.

Consumers should familiarise themselves with common cosmetic ingredients and their intended use. If consumers encounter misleading advertisements or have doubts about a product’s safety, they should report it to the NPRA or Health Ministry for further investigation.

When in doubt, seek advice from a dermatologist, pharmacist or other medical professionals before using unfamiliar products.

In today’s digital era, social media platforms are filled with exaggerated claims and misleading content. As consumers, it is essential to prioritise evidence-based information over viral beauty advertisements. Also, be wary of products that claim “magical” effects without scientific proof.

The Health Ministry and NPRA play a vital role in ensuring the safety and integrity of the cosmetic industry. However, sustained efforts are needed to tighten regulations, enhance enforcement and educate consumers on identifying deceptive marketing strategies.

As beauty trends continue to evolve, safety must remain the top priority. No skincare or cosmetic product is worth compromising one’s health, and responsible consumption should be the guiding principle for all consumers.

Dr Chu Chee-Chin is a lecturer at the School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Taylor’s University.



Comments: letters@thesundaily.com