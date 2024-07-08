Stop cyberbullying through education

THE recent tragedy surrounding the death of a social media influencer, which was ostensibly linked to cyberbullying, is shocking.

As a parent of two young children, the news came to me as a wake-up call on the importance of creating a safe space in the digital world.

While we can do our best to protect our children from the dangers lurking on social media, we cannot fully shelter them from the realities of a digitalised world.

Thus, the need to create a safe space within the cyber realm is imperative.

I am pleased that the government is taking firm action by meeting with social media firms to discuss the governance of these platforms. It should also be lauded for considering new policies to protect social media users from cyber-bullying and other online perils.

However, such action should not come at the expense of freedom of information and speech. There is a need for balance between regulating online content to protect users and maintaining a sensible level of freedom of speech. After all, the recent news of Malaysia dropping 34 places on the international press freedom index is not something to be proud of.

While I am not suggesting a free-for-all situation, government regulations can only go so far in preventing cyberbullying and other online malpractices before they negatively impact other areas of governance.

For long-term positive changes, we need to take a holistic approach to tackle online misuse.

Malaysians are courteous. It is, therefore, shocking to read comments on social media making disparaging and often sexually profane remarks towards innocent users.

We were taught from young to treat people with respect and dignity regardless of their background. Hence, there is no reason why the same standards of civic education should not apply to social media usage.

Behind a screen, the worst in people can come out. Netizens may undertake a completely different online persona than how they would act in person. But if Malaysians can be civil in person, then we need to be civil in our comments on social media platforms.

Even our King recently reminded the public not to use social media platforms as venues for arguments and shaming others.

Online education etiquette must become an integral part of our younger generation’s upbringing in schools and at home.

We should teach our young to spread goodwill rather than hatred online. The onus lies on us as custodians of the next generation.

Policymakers, civil society and ordinary citizens have a role to play in sowing the seeds of a safer cyberspace.

Nobody should have to bear the pain of losing a loved one to cyberbullying. Education is the best solution to ensure the buck is effectively stopped.