Strong support needed for mandatory AED

IN 2022, the former health minister announced plans to make it compulsory for government buildings and public facilities to install Automated External Defibrillators (AED).

Recently, Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin revisited this important issue in parliament, reigniting hope for widespread implementation of AED in Malaysia.

While this is an encouraging development, it requires careful consideration. Here are some critical aspects to address:

0 Cost and maintenance: The initial cost of AED, coupled with the recurring expense of replacing pads and batteries every few years, can be a significant financial burden, particularly for small businesses. A clear framework for funding and maintaining AED is essential for sustainable implementation.

0 Public awareness and training: The availability of AED is not enough if the public lacks the confidence or knowledge to use them. Training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and AED usage is crucial. Practical, hands-on training can significantly boost confidence and competence, as shown in recent studies.

St John Ambulance of Malaysia has been addressing this gap by offering free CPR and AED training through public classes and community outreach programmes.

In 2023 alone, over 5,000 people were trained, including notable participants, such as columnist June H.L. Wong.

Goa in India provides an inspiring example. The state government has mandated that residential complexes with 50 or more units must allocate space for AED, and at least 25% of residents must undergo certified basic first responder training.

To successfully implement mandatory AED, Malaysia could consider tax exemptions or subsidies for AED purchases. Setting a ceiling price for AED and its consumables will help ensure affordability.

Strengthening regulations on CPR and AED training guidelines will help ensure quality and accessibility of such training.

Ultimately, having the “hardware” (AED) must be complemented by the “software” (skills and confidence) to save lives effectively. Let us work together to ensure that this vital initiative is practical and impactful.

Chew Hoong Ling

Corporate Training Manager

St John Ambulance of Malaysia