Targeted diesel subsidies a wise move

RECENTLY, the government made a significant decision to implement targeted subsidies on diesel, which has sparked discontent among some Malaysian citizens. Here are my thoughts on this issue as a Malaysian:

Firstly, this decision aims to curb losses caused by smuggling and subsidy abuse. Currently, smugglers illegally siphon off 3,000,000 litres of diesel daily, amounting to RM4.5 million in losses for our nation. This longstanding issue has cost us billions due to previous inaction. It takes courage, as shown by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government, to address and halt these losses effectively.

Secondly, the government has implemented the Budi Madani programme to provide subsidies to various sectors including public transportation, fishermen, farmers, smallholders and other individuals. This initiative covers 23 types of vehicles such as express buses, taxis, vans and lorries. As a result, 70% of diesel users will continue to benefit from subsidies and remain unaffected by the new policy.

ALSO READ: Diesel subsidy not abolished, govt still bears RM7b in subsidies - PM

Thirdly, this policy reform is projected to generate an additional RM4 billion annually for the government. These funds can be allocated to enhance other crucial sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and more.

Isn’t it commendable that our government is striving to secure a better future for Malaysians through prudent management of the country’s finances?

Fourthly, while the increase in diesel prices to RM3.35 per litre may initially seem high, it reflects the normal market price for diesel. Compared with other countries such as Singapore (RM8.79 per litre), Myanmar (RM5.40 per litre) and Thailand (RM4.75 per litre), this price remains relatively low.

As Malaysians, we are fortunate not to face such exorbitant costs as in other nations.

ALSO READ: Three Melaka transport companies to be charged for alleged profiteering

Fifthly, I am particularly impressed by the convenience of the online application process, which allows easy registration from anywhere. Here is the application link: https://budimadani.gov.my.

These points highlight why this new policy is beneficial for Malaysia.

Finally, we have a government that is taking decisive action to put an end to the decades-long issues of diesel smuggling and subsidy abuse, which have cost our nation billions.

Clarissa Wang Yean En

Media and Communications student

Inti College

Penang