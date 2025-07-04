Tengku Maimun’s unmatched contribution

CONGRATULATIONS are in order for our eminent Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Che Mat as she concludes her mandated term with unwavering dedication, dignified decorum and distinguished service.

Appointed in May 2019, Tengku Maimun served as Malaysia’s chief justice for six years and two months, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and judicial excellence.

Her tenure was especially notable as she had the rare distinction of serving under four different prime ministers – an experience unmatched by any of her predecessors.

Even more remarkable was her pivotal role in upholding the prison sentence and RM210 million fine imposed on a former prime minister – an extraordinary responsibility that few could imagine shouldering.

Tengku Maimun’s tenure was exceptional, defined by immense pressure and complexity. Yet, by all accounts, she rose to the challenge with unwavering strength, integrity and competence.

She adumbrated and decided cases with fairness, finesse and forthrightness. Alongside her Federal Court colleagues, she played a key role in elevating the judiciary’s standing – upholding the principles of integrity, impartiality, transparency and public trust.

Most significantly, under her leadership, the judiciary was able to regain and revitalise its role as the ultimate guardian of fundamental principles – inalienable rights, equality, private property and justice.

As she relinquished her office, she did so having earned the deep respect and trust of the Malaysian people.

Tengku Maimun will long be remembered for her stellar contributions to the nation and her steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Under her leadership, the judiciary regained the stature, significance and symbolic authority entrusted to it by our Constitution.

If Parliament and the executive – supported by a responsible and constructive fourth estate – can adopt a more positive and less divisive approach, delivering effective, impartial and principled governance that the nation urgently needs, then Malaysia can look forward to greater peace, unity, prosperity and stability.

Let us remain hopeful, even in the face of the complex and often perilous realities of politics.

Datuk M. Santhananaban

Former Ambassador