True spirit of Malaysian independence

EVERY Aug 31, Malaysians across the nation wave flags, join parades and revel in the festive spirit of Merdeka Day.

Yet, beyond this splendour, colour and celebrations, lies a more profound purpose, the remembrance of the nation’s liberation from colonial rule and our ascent into sovereignty.

We have been colonialised since 1511, when the Portuguese took Malacca, then the Dutch colonialised us in 1641 and later followed by Britain in 1874, when they introduced the residential system in Malaya. The Japanese invaded us in 1941. Britain ruled Malaya until 1957, when we achieved our independence.

Merdeka Day marks not just political freedom but the enduring spirit of Malaysians united by hope, struggle and shared ideals.

We must honour Malaysia for its founding values: liberty, security and unwavering tolerance of all faiths and cultures.

The key principles embodied in our Constitution are freedom, democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights. The essence of Merdeka is about accommodating a diverse Malaysian family that unites us.

Merdeka Day should always serve as a reminder of ourselves, our self-belief, values and dignity that shaped our destiny. It is not enough to celebrate; we also have a duty to reflect. What have we contributed to nation-building?

True patriotism is found in our everyday actions – in the respect we show one another and in our shared commitment to unity that transcends racial and cultural lines.

Malaysia’s future demands unity. It calls on our youths to embody the spirit of Merdeka not only in flags and words but also in actions that will build bridges rather than barriers.

We must educate and empower our youths to see patriotism as a responsibility to uplift and protect, not to divide and dismiss.

Mohamed Mokhtar Ahmad Bajunid

Cyberjaya