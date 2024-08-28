Unmasking Netanyahu’s gambit

IN the labyrinthine world of Middle Eastern politics, where truths are as layered as the ancient cities’ dust, Benjamin Netanyahu stands – a figure both enigmatic and polarising.

To the keen observer, his recent manoeuvres amid the fragile ceasefire negotiations are not merely political posturing but rather a revelation of a deeper, perhaps darker, strategic calculus.

As the Israeli prime minister ostensibly engages in talks aimed at peace, his true intentions, as illuminated by Haaretz through sources close to the negotiations, seem to aim for anything but.

Netanyahu’s declaration that Israel would not relinquish control over the crucial Gaza-Egypt border came at a moment brimming with tension and hope. It was a statement that resonated through the corridors of power and into the war-weary streets of Gaza.

Such pronouncements are not just logistical stipulations, they are broadsides against the prospect of peace, signalling to Hamas and the myriad international mediators that perhaps Netanyahu harbours no desire for a deal.

This revelation strikes a chilling note in the already frosty air of dialogue, suggesting that Netanyahu views the ceasefire not as a bridge to peace but as a tactical delay in a long-term strategy of containment and control.

But why? Why does Netanyahu, a seasoned politician known for his survival instincts and strategic acumen, seem to sabotage the very talks that the world hopes might lead to peace?

To understand this, one must delve into the annals of Netanyahu’s tenure, a tenure punctuated by a hardline stance against what he perceives as existential threats to Israel. His political narrative has been one of unwavering security, a narrative that paints the Gaza Strip not just as a geopolitical quandary but as a bastion of hostility at the gates of Israel.

Underneath the surface of his public declarations lies a web of calculated moves designed to maintain a status quo that keeps Netanyahu in power.

Each statement on the international stage is meticulously crafted to resonate with his base, who view any concession as a crack in Israel’s armour.

However, this rigid posture has repercussions far beyond electoral politics. It exacerbates tensions, fuels mistrust among Palestinian factions, and deepens the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Each refusal by Netanyahu to step back from the border is not just a security stance but a blockage in the artery of any potential peace process.

Observers and insiders suggest that Netanyahu’s tactics are not merely responses to the immediate situation but are deeply imbued with an ideological slant that views the Palestinian right to self-governance as a threat to be managed rather than a reality to be acknowledged.

This ideological barrier to peace is cemented by actions that speak louder than the conciliatory words occasionally uttered in international forums.

The real Netanyahu, the one behind closed doors, strategises over maps where lines drawn in the sand are lines in the concrete of Israeli policy. Moreover, the mixed signals sent, conciliatory one day, obstructive the next, are a masterclass in political theatre, designed to keep opponents off-balance and allies tightly bound to his strategic objectives.

Netanyahu’s dance around the negotiation table, where he briefly joins hands with figures like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, only to revert to his more familiar hardline stance, does more than delay progress. It dramatises it, turning each round of talks into a spectacle where the stakes are as much about political survival as they are about peace.

This approach has international ramifications. The global community, which often views the region through the lens of media snippets and sound bites, is left puzzling over Netanyahu’s real agenda. The constant undermining of negotiations raises the spectre of a leader who not only prepares for perpetual conflict but perhaps prefers it.

It is a stance that fosters instability, not only within the region but in the international corridors of power, where allies and adversaries alike recalibrate their policies based on his unpredictable manoeuvres.

Netanyahu’s legacy, therefore, is inextricably linked to these moments of high drama on the global stage. As each chapter of the ceasefire talks unfolds, the narrative being written is not one of a leader striving for peace, but of a tactician skilled in the art of political preservation.

His is a strategy that ensures his political relevance but at a profound cost to the prospects of regional stability and the hopes of millions who live in the shadow of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The harsh spotlight of history will undoubtedly scrutinise Netanyahu’s real contributions to peace. Was he a guardian of his nation or a gatekeeper of an endless cycle of conflict?

As the world watches the ongoing #WarOnGaza, this question becomes more pressing. The actions of Netanyahu, the signals he sends and the policies he enacts are not just footnotes in the annals of diplomacy. They are potent declarations of a political ethos that may well define the future contours of the Middle East.

Thus, as the smoke clears on yet another round of fraught negotiations, the international community must ask: Is Netanyahu the peacemaker he occasionally claims to be or is he the playwright of a tragedy where peace is always just beyond the next horizon?

The answer, hidden in the shadows of his intentions and actions, holds the key to understanding not only the man but the enduring plight of a land torn by conflict.

The writer is an entrepreneur with a passion for politics and international affairs. As a world traveller, his global experiences enhance his photography and literary work, providing unique insights and perspectives. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com