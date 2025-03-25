Volatility impacting global economy

AS the global economy progresses through 2025, it is being reshaped by a fresh wave of uncertainty, driven by policy shifts in the US, escalating trade tensions and shifting geopolitical alliances.

As a trade-dependent nation, Malaysia finds itself at a critical juncture where strategic adaptation is crucial to sustaining stability and growth.

Trump’s return to protectionism

The inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan 20, 2025, marked a renewed focus on economic nationalism, with policies that could upend global trade.

His administration has wasted no time in implementing new tariffs, heightening tensions with key trading partners.

The reintroduction of a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports in early March, alongside a 20% tariff on Chinese goods, signals a return to protectionist policies.

China, in response, has levied tariffs on US agricultural exports, leading to fears of a full-fledged trade war.

Adding to the complexity, the US has imposed a 25% global tariff on steel and aluminium, triggering protests from European allies and concerns of retaliatory actions. These policies, reminiscent of Trump’s first term, could disrupt supply chains and force businesses to reassess sourcing strategies.

Impact of shifting US dollar on global trade

While the US remains the world’s largest economy, the dominance of the US dollar in global trade is facing new challenges.

The aggressive stance on tariffs has contributed to a weakening of the dollar, leading some nations to explore alternative currency arrangements.

The BRICS bloc, particularly China and Russia, has accelerated its push for dedollarisation, with increasing trade settlements in yuan and rubles.

For Malaysia, this shift poses both risks

and opportunities. On one hand, a weaker US dollar could make Malaysian exports more competitive. On the other, it introduces volatility in currency markets, complicating foreign exchange risk management for businesses engaged in global trade.

Despite external headwinds, Malaysia’s economy has remained resilient. Economic growth in 2024 reached 5.1%, fuelled by strong domestic consumption and recovering exports. However, with the external environment growing more volatile, policymakers are on high alert.

The ringgit has experienced fluctuations due to capital outflows triggered by rising US interest rates. Investors seeking higher returns have moved capital back into the US markets, pressuring emerging economies like Malaysia. Inflation, while relatively contained at 1.7% in early 2025, remains a key concern, particularly as import costs rise amid a shifting currency landscape.

Navigating new trade order

Malaysia now faces critical policy decisions. With the US and China increasingly at odds, the risk of economic decoupling has never been higher.

If global trade splits into two competing blocs – one led by the US and another by China – Malaysia will need to walk a fine line to avoid over-reliance on either power.

To mitigate risks, Malaysia must strengthen economic ties within Asean and expand partnerships with India, the Middle East and Africa.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership offers a strategic advantage, allowing Malaysia to diversify its trade dependencies.

At the same time, Malaysia should accelerate investments in high-value industries such as digital technology, renewable energy and financial services. By doing so, the country can reduce its dependence on commodity exports and traditional manufacturing, which are more vulnerable to global trade shifts.

Policy responses for resilience

To navigate the evolving landscape, Malaysia must implement proactive measures:

Diversify trade partnerships: Strengthening economic ties with emerging markets can mitigate overdependence on the US or China.

Enhance currency resilience: Encouraging the use of local currencies in trade and increasing foreign currency reserves can help manage dollar volatility.

Invest in innovation and sustainability: Green technology and digital transformation should be prioritised to position Malaysia as a competitive player in the new global economy.

Monitor inflation and fiscal policy: Ensuring a balanced fiscal approach will

allow Malaysia to respond effectively to external shocks.

Road ahead

The global economy is at a crossroads, with rising protectionism, currency shifts and geopolitical realignments shaping the future.

Malaysia, positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia, has the potential to not only weather these storms but to emerge stronger by adapting strategically.

By fostering trade diversification, embracing innovation and strengthening regional partnerships, Malaysia can transform uncertainties into opportunities – ensuring economic stability and growth in an unpredictable world.

Dr Goh Lim Thye is a senior lecturer at the Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya.

