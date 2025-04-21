Who are we in the age of AI?

WHO we are at work is deeply tied to how we see ourselves. Our identity is shaped by what we do, where we work, and how well we perform.

These factors influence our job satisfaction, motivation, and overall well-being. When we feel aligned with our work, we thrive. But when our professional identity is challenged, we risk losing our sense of purpose.

Today, the creative industry is undergoing a transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and digital collaboration tools.

For designers, artists, and creative professionals, these changes redefine how work is done and what it means to be a creative expert.

Whether you are a graphic designer, architect, or UX/UI specialist, the question remains: “How do you maintain your creative identity when machines can generate designs, edit videos, and compose music?”

AI tools like MidJourney, DALL·E, Adobe Firefly, Runway ML, and Canva’s AI-powered design features can now generate logos, website layouts, and 3D models in seconds.

This technology offers efficiency, handling repetitive tasks so that designers can focus on bigger ideas. However, it also shifts their role from creators to curators, raising fundamental questions about identity.

Traditionally, creative professionals have taken pride in originality and craftsmanship. But when AI can produce near-instant results, some may ask: “Am I still the artist, or just someone refining what the machine generates?” This shift can be unsettling, especially in an industry where individuality has always been a marker of success.

At the same time, digital collaboration tools like Figma, Miro, and Adobe Creative Cloud have changed how teams work together. Designers, developers, and clients can now collaborate in real time, making the creative process more dynamic. While this improves efficiency, it also blurs the boundaries of expertise.

Previously, designers led the creative process, blending aesthetics with functionality. Now, with multiple stakeholders weighing in, they must navigate competing opinions and justify their decisions more than ever. Some may feel their expertise is being diluted, reduced to executing rather than envisioning.

This shift affects how designers perceive their own value. If an organisation prioritises collective decision-making over individual creativity, professionals may struggle to see their contributions as unique or essential. When work is defined by consensus rather than creative vision, does the designer still have authority, or are they simply another voice in the crowd?

How can creative professionals embrace these changes while preserving their sense of identity? The key lies in redefining their roles.

For those working with AI, the focus should shift from execution to creative strategy. AI may handle the technical aspects, but human designers provide vision, meaning, and refinement.

Rather than competing with AI, professionals should guide its use, ensuring that technology enhances creativity rather than replacing it. Organisations must also recognise that true innovation is not just about speed, but about depth and originality.

In collaborative environments, designers need to establish themselves as creative integrators.

While teamwork is valuable, their expertise should remain central in balancing aesthetics, functionality, and user needs. Companies can support this by giving designers a clear leadership role, ensuring their voice is not lost in the crowd.

The architects in my research illustrate this balance. Instead of resisting change, they adapted by expanding their roles beyond traditional architectural services.

Rather than being confined to rigid professional boundaries, they embraced diverse identities, voluntarily taking on non-architectural scopes of work to maintain their influence.

This flexibility not only reinforced their presence in projects but also ensured that their creative vision was upheld until completion. By broadening their contributions rather than retreating from change, they sustained their professional identity in a shifting landscape.

Likewise, creative professionals today must adopt a sustainable mindset, integrating AI and digital tools without compromising their artistic integrity. The ability to evolve without losing one’s core values is what will distinguish those who thrive from those who struggle to adapt.

As we navigate the Gen AI era, it is worth reflecting on what truly defines us in our work. Is it what we do, the skills we master, or the outputs we deliver? In my research, I have observed a growing emphasis on performance-based identity, where success is measured by efficiency rather than creativity. But is this shift sustainable?

Perhaps the answer lies in redefining creativity itself. Instead of seeing AI as a threat, we should harness it as a tool that amplifies human ingenuity. The future of creativity is not about choosing between humans and machines but about finding ways to let technology enhance humanity.

As AI continues to reshape industries, we must ask ourselves: How can we use these tools to enrich our work rather than diminish it? And how do we ensure that our professional identity remains a source of pride, purpose, and fulfilment in this new era?

Dr Syafizal Shahruddin is a senior lecturer at the School of Housing, Building and Planning, Universiti Sains Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com