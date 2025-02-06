SOUTH Korea captain Son Heung-min will be used sparingly in their World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait as he builds up his match fitness following his return from a foot injury, coach Hong Myung-bo said on Monday.

South Korea, who lead Group B by three points, face Iraq in Basra on June 5 before returning home for their final qualifier of the third round against Kuwait five days later.

The Koreans will qualify for their 11th successive World Cup if they avoid defeat by Iraq, who last month appointed former Australia boss Graham Arnold as their head coach.

Son has been dealing with the injury for the past two months and was restricted to a substitute’s appearance in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

“He and I have not yet discussed exactly how much he will play. But my staff and I already know all about his drive and his desire to play,“ Hong told reporters.

“Since we have two matches coming up (to try to qualify for the World Cup), I will not push him too hard. Once we get to Iraq, we will decide which of the two matches we will focus on.”

The 56-year-old said Son’s experience would be invaluable in Iraq even if he does not play.

“We will probably play in a hostile environment in front of partisan fans,“ he added.

“We have some players who have had experience playing in these situations. It’s something we should keep in mind going into the stadium for this match.”