Youths as digital visionaries

PEOPLE frequently refer to youths as “digital babies”, growing up in a world where technology is second nature.

This year’s International Youth Day, which was celebrated on Monday, embraces the theme “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”.

For the next generation, embracing digital transformation is not just an option but a necessity.

Government initiatives and academic research should consistently explore and propose strategies for harnessing the innovative potential of young people. What actions should we take? Which campaigns should we continue? What should we steer clear of or substitute?

There is an abundance of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and methodologies available. We need to explore how youth-led initiatives can help bridge the digital divide and improve technology and internet access for more people.

By enhancing their education, we can prepare them to be a more digitally literate generation. This improved digital literacy can foster eco-literacy and promote empowerment.

The goal is to cultivate an innovative, ethical and visionary young generation equipped with digital entrepreneurship skills. These young people will use digital platforms more effectively and contribute to making these platforms better places for everyone.

The gig economy is a key idea to consider. It refers to a labour market characterised by short-term, flexible work arrangements facilitated by digital platforms. These platforms allow individuals to engage in various jobs on a project-by-project basis. The gig economy offers greater autonomy and flexibility, spanning multiple industries.

The gig economy empowers youths to enhance their skills, generate income and create opportunities, thereby promoting self-development and inclusivity. It offers diverse employment opportunities, including for those with disabilities, and encourages continuous technological advancement to stay competitive.

When young people use digital platforms to advocate for global causes such as climate change, social justice and human rights, they may encounter challenges related to digital ethics, data privacy, cybercrime and sustainability concerns.

Therefore, educational reforms may provide solutions. Initiatives at all levels, including global, national, state, university and school, can play crucial roles in addressing these challenges.

We should educate our children from an early age, focusing on transforming digital literacy into eco-literacy. Effective strategies and advancements are necessary to address how young individuals utilise digital tools in addressing global challenges such as climate change, poverty, healthcare and education.

Gamification is a powerful tool for enhancing digital literacy. When combined with AI, it can accelerate digital transformation, guiding users from basic to advanced levels of digital proficiency.

We can use gamified features to improve educational objectives seamlessly. This approach offers continuous and adaptable learning opportunities that support professional development.

AI-driven gamified exams can be used to assess and reinforce knowledge while also developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

As we stand at the crossroads of an increasingly digital world, the role of youths in shaping the future cannot be overstated. By empowering them with the necessary tools, education and opportunities, we can pave the way for a generation that is not only tech-savvy but also socially responsible, innovative and committed to sustainable development.

Let us harness the potential of our youths, guiding them toward a future where their digital pathways foster progress, equity and a better world for all.

The writer is a senior lecturer at Sunway University School of Engineering and Technology. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com