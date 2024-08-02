Empowering MACC to fight corruption

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been in the spotlight recently for its investigations into high-profile figures, including VVIPs. Critics can no longer claim that the MACC only targets minor offenders while letting major ones off the hook.

The remarkable thing is that the MACC now has the freedom to investigate and take decisive action, unshackled by external influences, despite claims of selective persecution by detractors.

Under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, the government has granted full autonomy to the MACC and its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, enabling them to intensify efforts in apprehending corrupt individuals. This includes reopening longstanding cases, some dating back decades, related to crimes against the nation’s wealth.

In recent weeks, Malaysians have been informed of the MACC’s investigations into prominent figures. These inquiries are part of the MACC’s ongoing investigation since August 2022, including all individuals and entities mentioned in the Pandora Papers and the Panama Papers.

Azam has been reported as saying that the MACC’s focus will not end with these personalities, adding that many more individuals are under its radar.

It should be noted that MACC’s decision to investigate old cases and reopen old files is not unique. This has been done elsewhere, even in first-world countries.

In the US, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reopened several old criminal and corruption cases, including against notable figures. For example, in 2016, the FBI reopened an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

In 2020, the FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, on charges related to his alleged sex trafficking ring between 2002 and 2005.

In the UK, the Serious Fraud Office, tasked with handling serious and complex fraud, bribery and corruption cases, reopened several high-profile investigations. This includes the probe into the alleged bribery of officials by Rolls-Royce, culminating in the company’s record £671 million (RM3.85 billion) settlement in 2017.

Similarly, in September 2023, British police opened a sex crimes investigation into comedian Russell Brand. The investigation was prompted by news reports and complaints about Brand. The allegations include sexual assault and rape between 2006 and 2013.

Earlier, in October 2012, the British police launched a criminal investigation into historic allegations of child sex abuse by popular media personality Jimmy Savile over four decades. The investigation revealed that Savile had committed 214 criminal offences between 1955 and 2009. Although Saville died in 2011, the investigation led to sexual abuse convictions for multiple celebrity personalities.

In France, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office reopened an investigation in 2020 into former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s alleged involvement in illegal campaign financing during the 2007 election.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the Federal Criminal Police Office initiated an investigation in 2020 into a corruption scandal involving German carmaker Volkswagen, which had been ongoing since 2015.

As such, the timing of the investigations into corrupt practices or criminal activities does not matter, and there can be various reasons why such investigations were not conducted earlier.

In the Malaysian context, the answer for this is quite obvious – political interference, and perhaps a lack of resources. These cases may have been stalled or buried due to their sensitive nature.

In other cases, the complexity of the cases and the need for new evidence have been factors. However, the MACC is now ramping up its efforts to correct the situation by clearing these old cases.

The benefits of having an independent and effective anti-corruption agency cannot be overstated. Corruption has been a major obstacle to Malaysia’s growth and development, and it is reassuring to see that steps are being taken to address the issue.

We hope the MACC will lead the way in the fight against corruption in Malaysia without fear or favour.

Efforts to bolster the independence of the MACC, for example, ensuring the security of tenure for the chief commissioner’s position and having its own Service Commission rather than relying on the Public Service Commission, will ensure its freedom in years to come.

Their freedom to investigate and take action is a positive development for the country.

The writer is a retired media practitioner who has worked as a media liaison person for a politician in the 1990s.