Holding Israel accountable

FIVE days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced various interim measures aimed at preventing Israel from committing acts in Gaza, which come within the scope of the Genocide Convention, the brutal and barbaric butchery of the largely unarmed and impoverished inhabitants of the small strip of land continues unabated.

In the first two days after the Jan 26 ICJ Order was issued, 373 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, the majority of them children and women.

We should not be surprised that Israel has defied the ICJ, which it has done in the past. Israel holds a dismissive attitude towards international law, perceiving itself as above the law and acting without restraint and limits.

The main reason for this is the Nazi Holocaust during the Second World War. As one of the primary targets of this tragic event, many Jews have come to believe that their suffering somehow absolves them from any wrongdoing.

The Genocide Convention emerged as a consequence of the Holocaust. Nevertheless, those who were once victims of egregious injustice have now become perpetrators of heinous crimes against fellow human beings, a glaring truth that most Israelis have chosen to ignore.

If the Israeli elite is so determined to wipe out the Gazan population and tighten its grip over Gaza, it is because it is part of its ethnic cleansing agenda that began in 1948. This agenda involved the expulsion of over three-quarters of a million Palestinians from their homes, paving the way for the creation of Israel.

The ethnic cleansing of Palestine has now reached a new phase with the current assault on Gaza.

The current assault has gained added significance due to the underlying economic and geopolitical motives at play. Reports indicate that the discovery of a trillion cubic feet of gas off the Gaza shoreline in the 1990s could lead to substantial wealth for Israel, provided it can eliminate the rightful owner of Gaza, namely Palestine.

This could position Israel to supply gas to Europe replacing Russia, and elevate Israel as a major player in shaping oil and gas policies in the region and beyond. This strategic advantage may be the contributing factor for the US and Europe to provide extensive support to Israel in its efforts to control Gaza.

The potential gas wealth and geopolitical advantages should also be considered alongside another plan involving Israel and the US. Allegedly, the two countries are planning to construct a new canal, named the Ben Gurion Canal, starting from the northern tip of Gaza. This canal aims to establish a new naval route to the Mediterranean and beyond, reducing reliance on the Suez Canal and creating a novel pathway for global trade connecting the East and the West.

The Ben Gurion Canal can serve as a crucial support for the US, sustaining its position as a global hegemon.

This underscores the aggressor’s determination to annex Gaza, currently under Israeli occupation. However, for the victims, especially the Palestinian people, the survival of Gaza is fundamental to the broader cause of Palestine. The resilience of the Palestinian people and their willingness to make sacrifices for freedom and dignity will significantly contribute to ensuring the survival of Gaza.

The massive support for the people of Gaza expressed by millions around the globe demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to the besieged citizens serves to strengthen their cause. The ICJ directives also have a salutary effect.

Given that Israel is obligated to submit a report to the ICJ within one month of the announcement of the directives, the ICJ can conduct a comprehensive assessment to determine compliance. If Israel is non-compliant, the ICJ can request the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) to suspend Israel’s membership.

If suspension fails to elicit a positive change in Israel’s behaviour, the Unga can, after a reasonable period, proceed to the second stage. It should issue directives for all member states to implement a comprehensive boycott against Israel across various spheres, including politics, economics, culture and sports.

This boycott will persist as long as Israel continues actions resulting in casualties in Gaza or the West Bank or engages in any behaviour contributing to genocide as outlined in the convention.

A firm resolve on the part of the majority of UN members to act against Israeli arrogance will produce the desired result.

The writer is the president of the International Movement for a Just World. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com