Prohibit assistance and allocations prior to elections

WE must take serious and decisive action against corruption and power abuse, especially during election periods in our country.

Whether it is a general election, state election, by-election or special election, any form of assistance, including the announcement of allocations, should be strictly prohibited. Implementing such stringent measures is essential to prevent negative perceptions among the public.

Any plans to provide assistance or allocations should be executed well in advance of any predicted election or after the election process concludes. This stringent measure must be upheld consistently throughout the election period.

Stern action must be taken against any individual who violates these rules, irrespective of their affiliation with the government or opposition.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Election Commission (EC) should conduct a thorough analysis of the proposal outlined above.

Addressing corruption and power abuse in the country proves challenging due to a lack of understanding and clarity surrounding their definitions.

During election processes, it is commonplace for assistance and announcements of allocations to surface as these practices have persisted for years. However, many individuals perceive such actions by politicians during elections as routine rather than criminal.

MACC and EC must clarify the ambiguity surrounding corruption and power abuse. Is the provision of any assistance or announcement of allocations by individuals connected to political parties during an election process considered corruption and power abuse? The MACC and EC must provide clear answers.

According to the MACC, corruption involves the giving or receiving of gratification or rewards, whether in cash or in-kind, of substantial value in exchange for performing tasks outside one’s job description.

Apart from cash, corruption can manifest in various forms such as gifts, discounts, votes, services, job positions, loans and other forms of payment or favours.

As the leading agency in the country tasked with combatting corruption and power abuse in the country, the MACC has a pivotal role to play in addressing these issues.

The MACC should diligently monitor the situation nationwide and consistently remind all individuals, including our country’s leadership and politicians, to steer clear of corruption or power abuse in any shape or form.

Immediate action should be taken against anyone suspected of involvement in corruption or power abuse, irrespective of their rank or position.

Similarly, rigorous monitoring processes should extend to all social media platforms to deter illegal activities by contesting candidates or political parties.

If we are genuinely committed to preventing and combatting corruption and power abuse in the country, each individual must play a role by reporting any suspicious activities to the MACC or the police, accompanied by tangible evidence.