Siti Nurhaliza – epitome of humility

LISTENING to Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza belting out Nirmala during her recent concert brought me back to AJL17 (Anugerah Juara Lagu ke-17).

It was 2003 when my aunty managed to secure two tickets for the final. Malaysia’s sweetheart was to compete with the rendition of Nirmala and Bicara Manis Menghiris Kalbu. This was the time when AJL was divided into three categories – ballad, pop rock and melody.

She had been winning in all categories since 1996. Nirmala topped the melody category but lost to Keliru by Ajai and Nurul for the AJL title.

Life was simpler then, there were no riots on social media, but the final verdict reverberated long after AJL ended.

A lot has happened in 21 years. Ampang Park, which was my staple for Raya shopping is no longer around. There used to be Glady’s on Jalan Pahang – my dad loved their cinnamon rolls. And Vision 2020 which seemed so far away back then passed seamlessly.

Despite the massive changes we experienced as a nation, Malaysians remained in love with Siti as demonstrated by the presence of the 10,000 fans during her concert.

How can someone stay so relevant and be loved by so many for such a long time, when even political leaders come and go like the Jenga puzzle?

We have gone through a lot as a nation. We are still reeling and have yet to fully recover from Covid-19.

Worrying signs of a depreciating ringgit, unmet growth targets and rising cost of living have added more reasons for concern.

Our society has somewhat grown less accepting of the fun and simple things in life such as concerts, movies, music, arts, food and fashion. The list goes on.

Having fun may be equated with sinful behaviour or immorality. However, Siti defied the odds and demonstrated how fun and faith can co-exist without forsaking humility. Malaysia needs more people like her to heal.

She handled criticism regarding her concert being too close to Ramadan as swiftly as her climb was to success.

Instead of going on the defensive, she explained herself once and focused on delivering her amanah at hand.

She walked gracefully in haute couture dresses with the same confidence when buying toys for her children at the pasar malam in Lepih.

She proudly said that was where she had started selling kuih with her family. There was no shame in hiding her humble beginnings, no flashing of the latest designer bags or watches. No wonder Malaysians cannot get enough of her – her concert tickets were sold out in just two hours.

The road to recovery from whatever that is ailing us is long and winding. History repeats in cycles. Time and patience will be the true judges of legacies, intent and character, just like how Tokti has remained number one in our hearts since 1996.

I dread the day she announces her retirement. There is something comforting about her humility that brings about a caring side that cannot be faked or contrived.

Siti embodies the humility and kindness that more Malaysians should approve and adopt as a norm and culture.

Salam Ramadan.