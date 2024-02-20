Tapestry of experiences and challenges in Sarawak

AFTER reading about the many great places to visit in Sarawak in the media, I decided to begin a solo expedition to Kuching as it boasts of modernity and an abundance of heritage. It is also a clean city with good food.

Kuching lies in the heart of Borneo, which is steeped in rich culture, teeming with natural wonders and brimming with excitement.

This city has a little of everything for everyone, whether you are seeking culinary delights, wanting to immerse in cultural experiences or adrenaline-pumping activities, Kuching offers a tapestry of experiences that promise to make any holiday unforgettable.

This “City of Cats” is one of my favourite destination. The Kuching Waterfront is a must-visit, offering breathtaking sunset views as tourists take leisurely walks.

A boat ride along the Sarawak River offers a serene experience, while exploring traditional villages or visiting landmarks such as Fort Margherita and Astana adds to the allure of this enchanting city.

As night falls, the waterfront transforms into a vibrant nightlife hub, featuring water shows. Moreover, visitors can indulge in an array of delectable local cuisine offerings.

For unique souvenirs, the Main Bazaar near the Kuching Waterfront is a must-visit. This bustling market is home to a wealth of ethnic handicrafts and antiques. Visitors can meander through old-fashioned Chinese shophouses and treat themselves to delights at charming cafes along the way.

The quirky Upside-Down House, located near Tune Hotel, offers a delightful experience. This attraction provides a playful backdrop for memorable photos, inviting visitors to unleash their creativity with loved ones.

Immersing oneself in Kuching’s stunning beaches is a must. From Damai Beach to Pasir Panjang Beach, Rambungan Beach and Pantai Puteri, these picturesque shores offer a laid-back vacation experience for all to enjoy.

Experiencing an orangutan for the first time at the Semenggoh Nature Reserve was remarkable. This rehabilitation centre offers valuable insights into the lives of these incredible creatures. Daily feeding sessions provide visitors with the opportunity for an up-close encounter with the orangutans as well as native bird species, creating unforgettable memories at the reserve.

I was enchanted by the Fairy Cave, one of Kuching’s most popular attractions. As you step into the cave, marvel at the moss-covered interiors, stalactite and stalagmites that create a mesmerising spectacle. You can witness the magical play of light filtering through the cavernous chambers, earning these caves their mystical name.

With all that Sarawak has to offer, one prominent factor hindering its ability to attract more visitors is the issue of connectivity and airfare affordability. This challenge became all too real during my recent semester break when I proposed a short getaway to my friends from Sydney.

Eager to share the wonders of my home country Malaysia, especially Sarawak, with them, I was dismayed to find no direct flights from Sydney to Kuching. Instead, all available routes required a stopover in Kuala Lumpur.

What began as a planned group expedition with 10 friends quickly dwindled to just five as half of them opted to spend their getaway in Kuala Lumpur.

This situation highlighted the inconvenience and deterrent of multiple layovers, discouraging potential travellers from exploring Sarawak’s treasures.

As disheartening as this was, it was not just my international friends facing this challenge. Even as a local, I found the cost of flights to Sarawak expensive.

With upcoming festivals in Sarawak such as the world-renowned Rainforest World Music Festival in June, which is bound to attract people from across the world, issues such as air connectivity and increasing airfares can become a turnoff, potentially leading to missed opportunities for attracting visitors.

Flight operators should promptly address these issues to ensure that travelling to Sarawak remains appealing to all.

By improving connectivity and making airfares more affordable, we can open the doors to Sarawak’s wonders to a broader audience, ensuring that its beauty and charm are accessible to all who dream of experiencing them firsthand.