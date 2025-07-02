FORMER Olympic silver medallist Chan Peng Soon has welcomed the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) decision to reintroduce the 15-point scoring system in selected tournaments, saying it will bring renewed excitement to the sport.

The BWF recently announced that the revised format will be tested from April to October, potentially replacing the 21-point system that has been in place since 2006.

According to The Star, Peng Soon believes the change will benefit both players and spectators, making matches more engaging while easing the physical demands on athletes, especially those competing in packed tournament schedules.

“I think this new system will benefit current players, especially senior shuttlers, as it could potentially extend their playing careers,” he was quoted as saying.

“The 21-point format is more physically demanding and fast-paced. If implemented correctly, the new system might be a good change, as it could work to the players’ advantage.

“I believe many are tired of the current scoring system, as it has been in use for so long. I think it’s time to introduce something new. Let’s discuss it and give it a try first,” he added.

The former mixed doubles player also dismissed concerns that the new format would diminish the intensity of matches.

“I don’t think this change will drastically alter playing strategies or eliminate long rallies. However, it should reduce fatigue since the new system is capped at 21 points, unlike the current format, which can stretch to 30 points in the event of a deuce.

“I have played under the seven-point, 15-point, and 21-point systems, and I believe this new format should be fine. Players may need a few weeks to adjust initially, but over time, they will get used to it,” he said.

The proposal to modify the scoring system has been raised multiple times, including in 2021 when the Badminton Association of Indonesia and Maldives pushed for the change.

However, it failed to gain full approval during the BWF annual grand meeting.

The 21-point system has been the official format since 2006, marking 19 years in use.