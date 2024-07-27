  1. Sport
  2.  2024 Paris Olympics

Moments of the Day #OlympicParis

Malaysia’s Chef de Mission for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, along with Malaysia’s (Jalur Gemilang) flag-bearers, diving athlete Betrand Rhodic Lises and sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif, together with the national contingent’s athletes and officials, boarded a boat during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the Seine River today. - BERNAMApixMalaysia’s Chef de Mission for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, along with Malaysia’s (Jalur Gemilang) flag-bearers, diving athlete Betrand Rhodic Lises and sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif, together with the national contingent’s athletes and officials, boarded a boat during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the Seine River today. - BERNAMApix
  • $!Gimik brought in the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the Trocadero today. - BERNAMApix
  • $!Gimmick at the opening ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the Trocadero today.- BERNAMApix
  • $!French football legend Zinadine Zidane handed over the Tournament Torch to his compatriot tennis legend Rafel Nadal at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics in Trocadero today. - BERNAMApix
  • $!The Olympic flag was raised at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Trocadero today. - BERNAMApix
