Olympics: Syaqiera easily gets past first round

NATIONAL archer Syaqiera Mashayikh had no trouble getting past the women’s individual 1/32 elimination round, easily defeating Alexandra Mirca of Moldova 6-0 in the 2024 Paris Olympics today.

The event, held at Invalides, saw Syaqiera maintaining her composure from the start, dominating the first set with a score of 30-27, followed by 27-23 in the second set, and securing her spot in the next round with a 26-24 victory in the third set.

The 23-year-old will face Brazil’s Ana Luiza Sliachticas Caetano in the 1/16 elimination round, also today.

Ana Luiza had earlier defeated Zana Pintaric from Slovenia, 6-2.