Paris 2024: Mohamad Aniq misses Olympic podium by 1kg

PARIS: Mohamad Aniq Kasdan missed out on becoming Malaysia’s first weightlifting medallist at the Paris 2024 Olympics by a mere kilogramme.

The 22-year-old lifter from Segamat had to settle for fourth place in the men’s 61kg category with a new national record total lift of 297kg at South Paris Arena 6 today.

Mohamad Aniq began his snatch attempts with 126kg on his first try, failed his second attempt at 130kg, but successfully lifted 130kg on his third attempt to break the national record of 129kg previously held by Muhamad Aznil Bidin.

This placed him in fourth position, while defending champion Li Fabin from China set a new Olympic record with a 143kg snatch, surpassing the Olympic standard by 1kg to take the top spot.

In the clean & jerk segment, Mohamad Aniq, who won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the 55kg category, started with a 167kg lift.

However, his attempts to challenge for a medal by breaking the national clean & jerk record with 174kg in his second and third tries were unsuccessful.

Mohamad Aniq previously marked the national record for clean & jerk at 170kg and an overall lift of 296 kg.

Meanwhile, Fabin defended his gold medal with a total lift of 310kg, while silver and bronze went to Theerapong Silachai from Thailand with 303kg (132kg, 171kg) and American lifter Hampton Morris with 298kg (126kg, 172kg), respectively.

Malaysia’s best achievement in Olympic weightlifting was by Tan Kim Bee, who secured sixth place in the men’s 90kg category at the Melbourne 1956 Olympics with a total lift of 395kg.

To date, Malaysia has only won Olympic medals in badminton, diving, and track cycling.