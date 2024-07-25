Paris Olympics: Spain defeat Uzbekistan 2-1 in football opening game

NKARA: Spain defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in the opening football match of Men’s Group C of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday.

Marc Pubill drew first blood for Spain in the 29th minute, then Eldor Shomurodov leveled the score from a penalty kick in the 48th minute, Anadolu Agency reported.

Sergio Gomez tallied the winning goal for Spain in the 62nd minute.

In the opening game at Men’s Group B, Morocco drew 2-2 with Argentina.

Soufiane Rahimi brought the lead to Morocco in the 45th minute, then he scored once more from a penalty kick, four minutes later.

Giuliano Simeone netted for Argentina in the 68th minute but his team struggled to net the leveling goal for a while.

Cristian Medina secured the draw with a late equalizer in the 106th minute.

The game was interrupted several times due to some fans invading the pitch, according to Anadolu.