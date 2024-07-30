Tang Jie-Ee Wei prefer not to overthink quarter-final match

MALAYSIA’S top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are choosing not to overthink their quarter-final match against South Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ee Wei said she prefers to concentrate on their own abilities rather than their opponents, who are ranked eighth in the world, in the match scheduled to take place at Porte de La Chapelle Arena tomorrow.

“Our game plan focuses a lot on ourselves and maintaining discipline,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tang Jie said that they would conduct a video analysis of Won Ho-Na Eun’s gameplay in a session scheduled for this afternoon.

Based on their head-to-head record, Tang Jie-Ee Wei hold an advantage, having won two of the last three matches against Won Ho-Na Eun.

If they overcome Won Ho-Na Eun, the national pair will face the winners of the match between South Korea’s top pair, Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung, and Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet in the semifinals.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei advanced to the quarter-finals as the champions of Group A after stunning second seeds Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping of China, as well as defeating Terry Hee-Jessica Tan from Singapore and Vinson Chiu-Jennie Gai from the United States.

The other quarter-final matches will see a clash between two Chinese pairs, with top seeds Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong facing Yan Zhe-Dong Ping, while Japan’s Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino will challenge Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai.