Kelantan customs seize RM10 million cannabis flowers in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) intercepted a major drug smuggling operation, confiscating 102.178 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers valued at over RM10 million.

The bust occurred at the Rantau Panjang Free Duty Zone on April 23.

Kelantan Customs director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long confirmed the seizure in a statement today.

The first discovery involved 88 transparent plastic packets of suspected cannabis flowers found in three bags at Gate 1 of the duty-free zone around 10.30 am.

A second seizure followed when a female motorcyclist was stopped carrying a bag with 32 similar packets.

Further investigation led authorities to the Rantau Panjang Express Bus Stop, where a man and woman were arrested with two additional bags containing 60 packets of the substance.

In total, six bags holding 180 packets of cannabis flowers, weighing over 100 kilogrammes and worth RM10,013,444, were seized.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi was to smuggle cannabis flowers through illegal bases along Sungai Golok before transporting them into the Rantau Panjang Free Duty Zone,“ Wan Jamal said.

All suspects, aged between 30 and 45, are locals. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama