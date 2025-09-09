2026 World Cup venues face extreme heat threat without climate action

THE 2026 World Cup could represent North America’s final opportunity to host the tournament without implementing urgent climate adaptation measures according to a new study.

The “Pitches in Peril” report identified extreme weather threats facing host venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Researchers found that 10 of the 16 tournament venues face very high risk of experiencing extreme heat stress conditions during the event.

By 2050, nearly 90% of North America’s host stadiums will require adaptation to extreme heat while one third will face water demand equalling or exceeding supply.

The report also highlighted climate risks to 2030 and 2034 World Cup venues and examined the impact of warming temperatures on grassroots soccer facilities.

Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielder Juan Mata emphasized the urgency of addressing climate challenges in football.

“As someone from Spain, I can’t ignore the climate crisis,“ said Mata, referencing last year’s devastating Valencia floods.

“Football has always brought people together, but now it’s also a reminder of what we stand to lose.”

This year’s Club World Cup in the United States provided a troubling preview of conditions players might face during the 2026 tournament.

Extreme heat and thunderstorms forced world soccer’s governing body FIFA to adapt protocols with additional cooling breaks and water provisions.

Fourteen of the sixteen World Cup stadiums exceeded safe-play thresholds for at least three major climate hazards including extreme heat and flooding.

Thirteen venues already experience at least one summer day exceeding FIFA’s threshold for drinks breaks at 32 degrees Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature.

Temperatures in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami and Monterrey exceeded that critical mark for two months or more during summer.

Ten locations experience at least one summer day with WBGT of 35 degrees, identified by scientists as the limit of human adaptability to extreme heat.

Dallas faces 31 days and Houston 51 days exceeding this dangerous heat threshold despite stadium mitigation measures like roofs.

Climate risks extend beyond elite venues to community pitches where future stars develop their skills.

The report indicates Mo Salah’s Egyptian home ground could face more than a month of unplayable heat annually.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong’s childhood pitch could experience 338 days of extreme heat by 2050 according to projections.

Piers Forster, director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures in Leeds, emphasized the growing risks facing football.

“As we move further into the decade, risks will continue growing unless we take drastic measures, such as moving competitions to winter months or cooler regions,“ said Forster.

The comprehensive 96-page report urges the soccer industry to commit to net-zero emissions by 2040.

It calls for tournament organizers to publish credible decarbonisation plans and create adaptation funds for climate resilience.

The study also revealed strong fan support for sustainability measures with 91% of 3,600 polled spectators across host nations wanting the 2026 World Cup to become a sustainability role model. – Reuters