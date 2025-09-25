30 Malaysian karate exponents to compete in WKF Karate 1-Series A

NILAI: A total of 30 national karate athletes will compete in the 2025 WKF Karate 1-Series A Championship from October 3 to 5 at N9 Arena Nilai.

Malaysia Karate Federation (MAKAF) president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad stated the championship also serves as a selection platform for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

He explained that the federation will assess athletes’ abilities to select only the best performers for the SEA Games contingent.

Nur Azmi confirmed that 81 countries have registered for the event, involving 1,080 athletes from nations including Saudi Arabia, Japan, and the United States.

He revealed that no specific medal target has been set for the Malaysian team in this tournament.

The MAKAF president expressed his desire for all athletes to provide strong competition for their international opponents.

He emphasised that as the host nation, medal success is hoped for but he does not wish to pressure the competitors.

Nur Azmi added that the tournament offers a valuable opportunity for athletes to gain experience ahead of major championships.

He noted that there is still a two-month window after this event to refine mental and tactical preparations for the SEA Games.

The WKF Karate 1-Series A is the second-tier tournament in the World Karate Federation league structure.

This competition provides athletes with crucial opportunities to accumulate world ranking points.

The ranking points are particularly important ahead of the World Championships in Paris this October.

Athletes will also be looking towards the Senior World Championships scheduled for November in Egypt. – Bernama