300 athletes compete in 2025 National Silambam Championship in Kedah

THREE hundred participants from 12 states will compete in the 2025 National Silambam Championship for the Tan Sri Datuk Seri SA Vigneswaran Cup.

The championship will be held at Dewan Sri Karumariamman in Lunas, Kedah, from September 13 to 15.

Malaysia Silambam Association president Dr M. Suraess said the tournament will feature 30 categories across various age and weight classes.

Participants aged between 16 and 30 will compete in both sport-oriented Poruthal and traditional categories.

A total of 30 medals will be contested across both divisions during the three-day championship.

The event will also see the inaugural presentation of the Tan Sri Vigneswaran Challenge Trophy.

This trophy represents a collaboration between the Maju Institute of Educational Development and the MIC National Sports Bureau.

Suraess added that the championship will serve as a selection ground for international competitions.

Athletes will be chosen for an upcoming global martial arts tournament organised by the United World Martial Arts Federation in Italy next year.

Selection for the Italy tournament will likely be based on performances in this national championship. – Bernama