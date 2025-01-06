A nice birthday gift for King as JMR triumph in Thailand

HIS Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, extended his congratulations to the Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) team following their victory in the second race at the Buriram International Circuit, Thailand, in the GT World Challenge Asia series, today.

In a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the monarch also described the JMR team’s success as a meaningful gift in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday on Monday (June 2).

“JMR’s win in today’s race and second place finish yesterday (May 31) is a nice birthday gift for me.

“My congratulations to my son (Tunku Panglima Johor (TPJ) Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj) and his teammate, Ben Green, for this outstanding achievement.

“To my other son (Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj), do not be sad or lose heart — continue striving in the races to come,” said His Majesty.

Earlier, JMR in a statement said the team secured podium finishes in the fifth and sixth rounds of the GT World Challenge Asia in Buriram.

The results also bring TPJ to the top of the championship driver point standings with a 62-point lead at the midway point of the season.