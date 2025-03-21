Aaron fit to play at BAC in China - Coach

AARON Chia has almost recovered from a minor shoulder injury and is set to partner Soh Wooi Yik in the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China, from April 8-13.

The matter was confirmed by Malaysia’s men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi, who said Aaron had suffered only a minor injury and did not require a long recovery period. They are currently preparing for the tournament in China.

“Aaron is not yet 100 per cent recovered, but he is being closely monitored, and his condition is much better compared to when he played at the Orleans Masters and All England. Surgery is not needed, just regular treatment.

“He can play at BAC and hopefully rectify their weaknesses,“ he told reporters after the national squad’s training session at Academy Badminton Malaysia here today.

Aaron and Wooi Yik lost to Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard 16-21, 21-16, 18-21 in the first round of the All England in Birmingham, mainly due to Aaron’s shoulder injury.

Recent media reports said the world No. 6 pair might be forced to skip the BAC because of Aaron’s injury.