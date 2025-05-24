MALAYSIA is guaranteed its first men’s doubles title at the Malaysia Masters in 12 years as national pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik booked their spot for a historic ‘civil war’ against compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun for the 2025 edition, here, tomorrow.

Buoyed by a dominant performance from Wei Chong-Kai Wun in the earlier semi-final today, the fourth-seeded pair did not disappoint the roaring home crowd in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here, as they stunned Denmark’s top seeds and defending champions, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in 64 minutes.

Aaron-Wooi Yik were not at their best early on, trailing 9-11 at the interval but they rediscovered their rhythm to edge ahead 15-14 and held their nerve in the closing moments to clinch the opening set 21-19.

The world number three pair then lost their grip in the second set, struggling to find momentum as they surrendered the second set to the world number one duo, 17-21.

In the decider, the 2022 world champions came out firing at all corners, racing to a commanding 9-1 lead and marched to their maiden Malaysia Masters final with 21-15, thanks to a deadly powerful front shot from Wooi Yik.

Aaron-Wooi Yik’s best Malaysia Masters outings previously were reaching semi-finals twice in 2019 and 2022 since making a debut in the 2018 edition.

Aaron said winning the opening set was crucial in setting the tone for the match and credited the strong support from home fans for inspiring them to derail the Danes’ hopes of defending their Malaysia Masters title.

The 28-year-old also hoped that he and Wooi Yik, together with Wei Chong and Kai Wun, can deliver a memorable all-Malaysian final to thrill the home fans especially with both pairs tied at two wins apiece in their head-to-head record.

Wooi Yik, meanwhile, admitted that playing in back-to-back (individual) tournament finals after clinching the Badminton Asia Championships 2025 last month followed by Thailand Open 2025 title last week was a new and valuable experience for the pair.

“It is very difficult (playing back-to-back finals) but we will try to overcome this. We cannot set our mind that we are tired and cannot play, but we must keep going on,” he told reporters after the match.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun had earlier dismantled Japan’s 2021 world champions Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi 21-12, 21-14 to book their second Malaysia Masters final appearance in two years.

The world number eight duo emerged as the 2023 runners-up after going down to South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung 15-21, 24-22, 19-21.