Abdul Latif sets new world record

KUALA LUMPUR: National Paralympic athlete, Datuk Abdul Latif Romly made personal history when he successfully broke his own world record in the F20 long jump event at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India today.

According to the official website of the championship, the 28-year-old athlete jumped 7.67 metres (m) on his third attempt to win the gold medal, thus erasing the record of 7.64m set at the 2018 Asian Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Coming in second was Hassan Dawshi of Saudi Arabia with a jump of 7.36m for silver, while Matvei lakushev competed on the Neutral Paralympic Athlete (NPA) ticket with a jump of 7.22m to win the bronze medal.

“I am very satisfied with my performance today because I was able to break two records championship record (7.61m) and the world record in New Delhi.

“I dedicate this medal to my wife and children. From now on, I will balance my training and give time to my wife and the baby who will be coming soon,“ he said in a statement shared today - Bernama