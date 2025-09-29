AC Milan beat Napoli 2-1 to go top of Serie A with Pulisic starring

AC MILAN established themselves as serious Serie A title contenders with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over reigning champions Napoli at the San Siro on Sunday.

The hosts took an early lead when Christian Pulisic set up Alexis Saelemaekers for the opening goal in just the third minute.

Pulisic then doubled Milan’s advantage just after the half-hour mark with a well-taken finish.

Milan’s win was all the more impressive as they played the final half-hour with ten men following Pervis Estupinan’s red card.

Kevin De Bruyne gave Napoli hope by coolly converting a 60th-minute penalty to make it 2-1.

Napoli piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but Milan’s defence held firm until the final whistle.

The victory sends Milan top of Serie A with 12 points, ahead of both Napoli and Roma on goal difference.

Pulisic described the performance as incredible after the match.

“The manager has done really well to get the best out of every player here,“ Pulisic told DAZN.

Milan supporters gave Pulisic a standing ovation when he was substituted shortly before Napoli’s penalty.

The American forward has now scored six goals in all competitions this season.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte acknowledged his team needed to improve defensively after the match.

“We have to do better for their goals,“ Conte told DAZN.

Roma joined Napoli on 11 points after their 2-0 victory over Verona at the Stadio Olimpico.

Artem Dovbyk headed home his first goal of the season to give Roma an early lead.

Matias Soule sealed the victory for Roma with a second goal 11 minutes from time.

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini admitted some players struggled with the demanding schedule.

“It was the first time this season we’ve played three games in a week,“ Gasperini told DAZN.

Verona remain winless this season and sit 16th in the table with just three points.

Promoted Pisa came close to their first Serie A win in over three decades but drew 0-0 with Fiorentina.

Henrik Meister thought he had scored for Pisa in the 71st minute but VAR ruled it out for handball.

Seventeen-year-old Francesco Camarda scored his first Serie A goal for Lecce in their 2-2 draw with Bologna.

Napoli now turn their attention to their Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon. – AFP