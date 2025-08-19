Alcaraz claims Cincinnati Open as Sinner retires due to illness

CARLOS Alcaraz secured the ATP Cincinnati Open title after defending champion Jannik Sinner retired due to illness in the first set.

World number one Sinner entered the final feeling unwell and lost the first seven points before retiring at 5-0 down in sweltering 30-degree heat.

Sinner will now prioritise recovery ahead of the US Open, which begins on Sunday.

The Italian was scheduled to compete in the US Open’s revamped mixed doubles on Tuesday, but his participation is now uncertain.

“I’m disappointed, I didn’t feel great from yesterday,“ Sinner admitted after the match.

“During the night, I thought I would recover a bit better, but it was not the case.”

He added, “I just tried to go out for the fans, trying to give them a match - that’s the reason why I went on the court.”

Sinner acknowledged Alcaraz’s strong performance, saying, “I don’t want to take anything away from Carlos. He had a great week, great tournament again.”

The Italian shifted focus to the US Open, stating, “The main focus, obviously, is for the US Open. Recovery is the most important.”

Despite the setback, Sinner remains positive about his 2025 season.

“I feel like it’s an incredible season,“ he said.

“We’ll keep going, keep pushing. I have some points to improve if I want to go far in US Open.”

Sinner’s match lasted just 22 minutes before he called for medical attention and conceded.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, extended his winning streak at the Masters 1000 level to 17 matches.

The Spaniard now leads their head-to-head 9-5 after losing to Sinner in last month’s Wimbledon final.

“Obviously it’s not the way that I wanted to win the final,“ Alcaraz said.

He wished Sinner a speedy recovery, adding, “Hopefully in a few days he’s going to be okay to prepare and practice well for the US Open.”

Alcaraz expressed his joy at claiming the trophy after losing the 2023 final to Novak Djokovic.

“For myself, I’m just really, really happy to be able to leave with the trophy,“ he said.

The former US Open champion is eager for a stronger performance in New York this year.

“I’m feeling a lot of confidence. New York is a place that I love playing... it is where I got my first Grand Slam,“ he said.

Alcaraz aims to bounce back after a disappointing second-round exit last year.

“This year, I really want to show my really good tennis, my best tennis, try to go as far as I can,“ he concluded. - AFP