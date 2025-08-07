Alcaraz stays positive after Wimbledon loss ahead of Cincinnati Masters

Carlos Alcaraz remains upbeat despite his Wimbledon final loss to Jannik Sinner as he gears up for the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The world number two suffered his first Grand Slam final defeat in London last month but insists he left the court with pride.

Alcaraz, the 2023 Cincinnati finalist, arrived at the tournament venue on Wednesday, ready for a fresh start in the second half of the season.

“Even if I lost, I left the court proud after Wimbledon,“ he said.

The Spaniard revealed his goals have shifted as he aims to continue improving and enjoying his time on and off the court.

“But I also want to try and recover the number one ranking by the end of the year,“ he added.

Alcaraz skipped the ATP Toronto Masters alongside top-ranked Sinner, opting for a three-week break in Spain.

“I took a week off, not doing anything,“ he said.

He then resumed training at home while spending time with family and friends, making the most of his rare summer break.

“I wanted to come strong to Cincy,“ Alcaraz said.

The young star, who defeated Sinner in the French Open final before losing to him at Wimbledon, embraces their growing rivalry.

“We’ve done a lot in tennis in a short period of time,“ he said.

Alcaraz acknowledged the historical significance of their matches but emphasised that both players have long careers ahead.

“Let’s see how far we can go,“ he added. - AFP