Alcaraz survives tough Cincinnati opener despite erratic performance

CARLOS Alcaraz fought through an inconsistent performance to secure a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win over Damir Dzumhur in his opening match at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open.

The Spaniard dominated the first set but struggled in the second, losing his serve twice against the Bosnian veteran.

Alcaraz regained control in the decider, sealing victory with his seventh ace to advance to the third round.

“It was a relief to get this win,“ said Alcaraz, who committed 44 unforced errors.

The second seed extended his Masters 1000 winning streak to 12 matches after triumphs in Monte Carlo and Rome earlier this year.

Alcaraz acknowledged the challenges of adapting to Cincinnati’s fast conditions.

“The ball really flies and goes super fast here,“ he said.

Sixth seed Alex de Minaur suffered a surprise exit, falling 7-6(6), 6-4 to American Reilly Opelka, who fired 14 aces.

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff overcame a shaky start to defeat China’s Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-2.

The 2023 Cincinnati champion steadied herself after a first set featuring five service breaks.

Third seed Jessica Pegula progressed with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kimberly Birrell.

Jasmine Paolini edged Maria Sakkari 7-6(2), 7-6(5) in a tense encounter, saving five match points before advancing.

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic fell to Veronika Kudermetova, while eighth seed Emma Navarro lost to qualifier Ella Seidel. - AFP