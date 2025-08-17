Alcaraz vs Sinner in Cincinnati ATP final showdown

WORLD number one Jannik Sinner and second seed Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Cincinnati ATP final after both secured straight-set victories in their semi-final matches.

Defending champion Sinner defeated qualifier Terence Atmane 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, while Alcaraz overcame an ailing Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in sweltering conditions.

This marks their fourth final meeting this season, following clashes in Rome, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon.

Sinner, celebrating his 24th birthday, aims to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2014-15 to win back-to-back Cincinnati titles.

The Italian has not dropped a set en route to the final.

“It’s a very, very tough challenge every time you play a new opponent,“ Sinner said. “In the later stages of the tournament, the pressure is on, they deserve to be there.”

Alcaraz, who lost last year’s Cincinnati final to Novak Djokovic, now leads the ATP season with 53 match wins.

Zverev struggled with the heat and humidity, requiring a medical timeout during the second set.

“We started well with good rallies, a good level,“ Alcaraz said. “All of a sudden he felt bad and I was thinking more about how he was feeling instead of playing good tennis.”

Alcaraz is eager for revenge after losing to Sinner at Wimbledon last month.

“We always bring our best tennis. We raise each other’s level. I’m ready to take the challenge,“ Alcaraz said.

Atmane gifted Sinner a Pokemon card before the match but was unable to challenge the Italian’s dominance.

Sinner broke Atmane twice in the second set to seal victory.

“My goal has always been the US Open,“ Sinner said. “But we have put in the work here, in the gym and in practice. I just hope to be ready for New York.” - AFP