Alex de Minaur targets Davis Cup glory to end Australia’s title drought

ALEX DE MINAUR has identified winning the Davis Cup as his ultimate tennis ambition, expressing strong confidence in Australia’s ability to end their two-decade title drought.

Australia last claimed the prestigious team trophy in 2003 despite holding the second-most titles overall with 28 victories behind only the United States.

The team suffered semi-final disappointment against Jannik Sinner’s Italy last year after consecutive runner-up finishes against Italy and Canada in previous editions.

Australia will host Belgium in a crucial second-round qualifier at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena under the continued captaincy of Lleyton Hewitt.

De Minaur described Davis Cup weeks as the most enjoyable part of his schedule despite his recent US Open quarter-final appearance.

The world number eight emphasised that lifting the Davis Cup trophy has been a career-long priority that he always prioritises regardless of scheduling demands.

Australia boasts considerable depth with seven singles players and seven doubles specialists all ranked inside the ATP top 100.

De Minaur believes the current squad possesses all necessary ingredients to challenge for a 29th Davis Cup crown.

He noted that team members have significantly improved from previous campaigns and demonstrate excellent cohesion during competitions.

De Minaur will lead the singles charge alongside 40th-ranked Alexei Popyrin while Jordan Thompson and Matthew Ebden handle doubles responsibilities.

Belgium will rely on world number 46 Zizou Bergs to spearhead their challenge in the qualifying tie.

The Davis Cup finals will take place in November with defending champions Italy hosting the event.

Seven qualifying winners from this weekend’s matches will join Italy in the finals stage.

Other notable qualifying ties feature Taylor Fritz’s United States against the Czech Republic and Holger Rune’s Denmark meeting a Carlos Alcaraz-less Spain. – AFP