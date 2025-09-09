Alexander Isak says whole picture of Liverpool move will become clear

ALEXANDER Isak has stated that not everyone possesses the complete understanding of his protracted record £125 million transfer from Newcastle to Liverpool.

The Swedish international played his first minutes of the season during Sweden’s World Cup qualifier after missing Newcastle’s opening three games before his Anfield move.

Isak publicly expressed his desire to leave Newcastle last month, alleging the club had broken promises made to him.

This stance transformed his status from hero to villain among Newcastle supporters, who directed offensive chants towards him in the early season.

He had previously scored the decisive goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final that secured Newcastle’s first domestic trophy in seventy years.

Isak told Swedish media that the full picture remains unclear to many but indicated that discussion could wait for another time.

He acknowledged his inability to control external narratives while expressing his happiness and pride at finally becoming a Liverpool player.

The forward described the entire transfer process as an educational experience that culminated in a result he desired.

Isak is set to join his new teammates for training this week ahead of a potential debut against Burnley on Sunday.

Defending champions Liverpool have started the season perfectly with three wins from three matches despite his absence. – AFP