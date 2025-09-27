Alexander Kristoff eyes final career victory at Le Tour de Langkawi 2025

NORWEGIAN sprint star Alexander Kristoff has hinted he may retire after making his debut at Le Tour de Langkawi 2025.

That potential retirement would conclude a glittering professional cycling career spanning three remarkable decades.

Kristoff’s career highlights include major classic victories at Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders.

He has also triumphed at Gent-Wevelgem and secured four prestigious stage wins at the Tour de France.

Speaking at a press conference today, the 37-year-old Uno-X Mobility rider admitted Malaysia could host the final race of his decorated career.

“It’s my first time here, and maybe also the last time I’m racing,“ Kristoff said.

He noted that the race has historically been favourable for sprinters, presenting a perfect opportunity to chase a significant milestone.

“I saw in the past that many sprinters have won here, and I’m just two victories short of 100 pro wins.”

Kristoff confirmed his intention to compete aggressively throughout the Malaysian tour.

“There are good opportunities for sprinters. I will try to grab every chance I can, and we have a good team to achieve something here,” he added.

Meanwhile, reigning best sprinter and orange jersey holder Mateo Malucelli said defending his crown is not his primary focus this year.

The Italian rider is instead setting his sights on surpassing his impressive performance from the previous edition.

Malucelli claimed three stage wins during last year’s competition, establishing himself as a dominant force.

“The goal is to win some stages and get good results,“ Malucelli stated.

He expressed that winning the orange jersey again would be a welcome bonus rather than his main objective.

“If I wear the orange jersey at the end, I’ll be happy,” he concluded. – Bernama