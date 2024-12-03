All England: Aaron-Wooi Yik through to second round, early exit for Yew Sin-Ee Yi

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik got off their All England 2024 campaign to a flying start as they ousted compatriots, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, in the opening round in Birmingham, today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, fifth-seeded, marched to the second round of the world’s oldest badminton tournament held in Utilita Arena Birmingham by taking 33 minutes to record their sixth victory in seven meetings against Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, 21-17, 21-19.

The 2022 men’s doubles world champions will take on Taiwanese pair, Chang Ko-Chi-Po Li-Wei, who disposed of Kevin Lee-Ty Alexander Lindeman of Canada, 21-14, 21-10.

Malaysian professional duo, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, meanwhile, had a great start in their match against China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan with a 21-15 win in the first set but failed to build on that advantage after losing the next two sets against the eighth seeds 21-23, 14-21.

After losing two consecutive matches to Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue before, professional mixed doubles pair, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing came from behind to post their first ever win over the French pair, 12-21, 21-19, 21-14, in a match that lasted 70 minutes.

Eighth seeds, Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong await the unseeded Kian Meng-Pei Jing in the next round.

Chun Man-Ying Suet had earlier survived a rubber set battle against Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati, 21-14, 19-21, 21-18. - Bernama